14 of Joe Biden’s Favorite Places to Go When He Visits Rehoboth

Even before Joe and Jill Biden bought a $2.7-million house in North Shores in 2017, they’d been vacationing in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for decades. Rehoboth may not be Hyannis, and the 46th President may not be anyone’s idea of a generation-defining lifestyle icon, but you can still enjoy some of the same shops, eateries, and fun as the First Family. These are a few spots where they’ve been spotted.

Browseabout Books

133 Rehoboth Ave.

The Bidens have dropped in regularly, and the store has hosted two book signings for Jill and one for Joe. This is the place for POTUS merch such as a Biden action figure or a (dubiously) scented candle. “It smells like orange Gatorade because apparently that’s his drink,” says store owner Susan Kehoe.

DiFebo’s Restaurant

12 N. First St.

Lisa DiFebo says Biden has not only eaten in her family’s establishment but also has swung by to pick up quarts of their red sauce—made by her father from his mother’s recipe.

Gordons Pond Trail

End of Ocean Dr.

This panoramic path—along a saltwater lagoon in Cape Henlopen State Park—is near the Bidens’ house, and the President and First Lady have occasionally biked it. The Gordons Pond parking lot is where his helicopter, Marine One, will land and park.

Egg

510 Rehoboth Ave.

The Bidens have eaten on a few occasions at this cute breakfast-and-brunch cafe. (Joe has ordered pancakes; Jill got eggs.) As at many businesses in town, Joe posed for a selfie with the staff on his first visit.

Double Dippers

11 N. First St.

The President’s usual order, according to owner Joe Mack, is a waffle cone with vanilla chocolate-chip—plus a quart to go.

Touch of Italy

19724 Coastal Hwy.

Before Biden had so much on his plate, he was sometimes spotted here on Tuesdays for the popular-with-locals chicken-parm night—$14.95 for a generous portion with a side of pasta.

St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church

409 King Charles Ave.

If the Bidens are in town and it’s Sunday, you might see them here.

Dolle’s

9 Rehoboth Ave.

Although owner Tom Ibach says he never saw Biden in his beloved old taffy shop on the boardwalk (Dolle’s is in a new location now), he remembers that Biden told him his favorite flavor was peanut butter.

Herring Point

Cape Henlopen State Park

The park has an Environmental Training Center named after Biden. Near-by, at Herring Point, with its sweeping views of the ocean, is a bench dedicated to his late son, Beau.

GreenMan Juice Bar & Bistro

12 Wilmington Ave.

Before he became President, Biden could occasionally be seen on the porch of this juice bar—and he may favor the smoothies made with strawberry, according to an article in Delaware Beach Life.

Lori’s Oy Vey! Cafe

39 Baltimore Ave.

Lori Kline counts the First Couple as repeat customers, and her menu includes “The Bidens” sandwich—half tuna (Joe’s favorite) and half chicken salad (Jill’s).

The Coffee Mill

127-B Rehoboth Ave.

Owner Bob Cartwright says that when Biden pops in, he orders the easy-drinking house blend, Jungle Java.

Ice Cream Store

6 Rehoboth Ave.

Another dairy institution Joe has hit on the main drag, it’s known for homemade flavors with some politicians-shouldn’t-say- them-out-loud names such as Better Than Sex. New this summer: Biden’s Summer Whitehouse Cherry, a blend of African vanilla and maraschinos.

Casapulla’s Subs

19331 Lighthouse Plaza

In years past, Biden might hit this shop a few times a summer, we’re told, for an Italian sub, the bestseller. (Another favorite sub shop, Capriotti’s, has a location in nearby Lewes.)

