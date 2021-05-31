Snow Teeth Whitening Review 2021: Must Read Before Buying

The Snow Teeth Whitening System is a revolutionary teeth-whitening system backed by 5 years of scientific research that has been proven to be gentle on sensitive teeth. According to the company themselves, the Snow Teeth Whitening system is made by skeptics, for skeptics. They have put millions of dollars of research into their teeth whitening kit to make sure they work every time.

Snow Cosmetic’s biggest claim is that they invent ‘truly revolutionary’ teeth whitening products that are better than any other teeth whitening products on the market, both in appearance and functionality. The Snow teeth whitening kit has been created by dedicated, highly qualified dentists and is backed up by years of testing and research.

Because of this, the team at Snow Cosmetics has developed a patent-pending product that will help whiten your teeth without the excess chemicals involved in other teeth-whitening kits available.

This Teeth Whitening Kit includes using the company’s proprietary formula whitening serum and an LED mouthpiece that can be wired or wireless. Snow Teeth Whitening Kit involves up to one or two, 9 to 30-minute sessions per day, depending on how quick you want to achieve your results and what kind of results you are looking for.

The purpose of this teeth whitening review is to deliver further insight about the product and brand itself to help you make an informed decision.

Snow Teeth Whitening Review: Brand Overview



Many people struggle with the feeling that they do not have a perfect, pearly white-teethed smile. Individuals who have discolored teeth may not feel their very best about their smile which may affect their confidence.

Due to this, people spend thousands of dollars a year on dental treatments. There is a wide variety of teeth-whitening systems out there, including ones that use LED lights and other quality equipment, but the Snow Whitening System is incomparable. Some work better on one type of staining than another, yet others can cause sensitivity in your teeth because they break down the enamel coating on your teeth.

Many factors can cause you to have discolored teeth, including but not limited to:

Aging

Some prescribed medicines

Food and drinks: particularly coffee and red wine

Several products for at-home teeth whitening can be found at your local drugstore. This snow teeth whitening kit may be more suitable for people seeking a long-term solution for discolored teeth.

However, the at-home kits can put you at a disadvantage – the whitening strips often do not provide lasting results and can take a while to show noticeable results.

Several of these whitening strips are costly and do not deliver satisfactory results which becomes an extra expense for you. However, with The Snow Teeth Whitening Kit, it will guarantee an all-in-one product to ensure you get a brighter smile and whiter teeth.

The price for this Snow Teeth Whitening system is on the higher end, however, it is important to consider that this product is made from professionally researched technology safe for sensitive teeth. Other whitening kit brands that are at a lower price are most likely to be inadequate and possibly harmful.

Snow Teeth Whitening system uses LED technology with its unique whitening serum to achieve whiter teeth. The ingredients in all their products do not contain harsh chemicals and use FDA-approved sources and are safe for sensitive teeth. There are thousands of 5-star reviews for the company’s products on their website and several others as well.

With daily use, Snow Teeth Whitening can help whiten discolored teeth and keep further staining to a minimum, especially for people who regularly consume coffee or wine. The LED light source used by Snow Cosmetics in their Snow Teeth Whitening kits will not cause harm to your mouth or body, as it uses ultra-safe LED wavelengths.

Snow Cosmetics have invested over $3 million dollars in designing, developing, and engineering their products. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee on all products and a 5-year guarantee on their electronics. Their whitening gel is made in the USA. The snow teeth whitening kit is suitable for anyone with any kind of teeth – sensitive, with braces, have had past major dental work. It is also safe for mothers who are breastfeeding.

Results of Snow teeth whitening kit tend to be dependent on what initially caused the discoloration of your teeth. Coffee and wine stains are more easily removed and prevented than discoloration caused by medications, but users can achieve effective results no matter what caused their discoloration.

Snow Cosmetics donates 5% of their total proceeds from every sale to help underprivileged children access dental care, ensuring that they are also able to receive the right type of treatment to keep their smiles full of confidence.

The LED mouthpiece is one of very few available snow teeth whitening treatments that can be worn directly over the top of braces, permanent retainers, and other dental pieces. Its smooth edges make it comfortable and unlikely to cause irritation to people with sensitive teeth or gums. The mouthpiece is easy to clean because it does not have any small spaces where bacteria and food might hide.

One downside that users have reported is over-salivation from the mouthpiece, as it is a ‘universal fit.’ Depending on mouth size, there may be a moderate amount of space in which saliva may build up. It will not affect whitening treatment and is easy to be accustomed to during the subsequent treatments.

The whitening wands and LED whitening mouthpiece are quite compact which make it an easily portable item to be traveled with you at all times.

Also, the company produces a desensitizing whitening serum that can be used by people with sensitive teeth at night. It should be used 15 minutes before starting their whitening session, which can help to desensitize their teeth. It does this by strengthening the tooth enamel and returning vitamins and minerals to the teeth. It can also be used post-whitening without the need to rinse after.

Another point in favor of this Teeth Whitening Kit is the extremely helpful advice on the FAQ page of their website, which has lots of helpful videos for you to watch as well.

Pros:

Informative FAQ page on the website, with a wide range of video tutorials and explanations

Guaranteed outcomes

5-year warranty on electrical items

Free from harsh chemicals

LED mouthpiece available in both wireless and wired form

Safe for extra sensitive teeth and all kinds of dental work, including bridges, veneers, and braces

Free returns (only pay postage) with a 45-day money-back guarantee

Ships Worldwide

Cons:

Somewhat expensive, especially compared to other products

It will require some time to sustain the results

How Does Snow Teeth Whitening Work?

For this process, you begin by simply brushing your teeth then following with applying the serum. Be careful not to get the whitening serum on your gums or lips.

Then, put on the LED whitening mouthpiece. If you have the wired version, it can be powered by a smartphone or tablet. The wireless version is chargeable. You leave it on for about 21 minutes – but according to the website, anywhere between 9-30 minutes is fine.

You can do this up to two times a day for faster, more noticeable results. Once the session is over, make sure you completely rinse your mouth and mouthpiece.

If you lose your instruction booklet, the website provides instructional and informational videos.

Snow Teeth Whitening Kit Review

Snow Teeth Whitening System is the best teeth whitening system in the market, and for $199USD it is well worth the price. It is the wired version and comes with a multi-device cord. The LED whitening mouthpiece plugs into a smartphone, allowing you to be more productive or steam a show while you whiten your teeth.

These Teeth Whitening kits come with everything you need to experience a top-notch teeth whitening session in your own home.

They come with:

LED whitening mouthpiece (1 Piece)

Double strength whitening serum wand (1 Piece)

Proprietary formula whitening serum wands (3 Piece)

3D teeth whitening chart, which allows you to see how far you have come (1 CD Chart)

If you are looking for an easy-to-use, complete system for teeth whitening that delivers professional-grade results, then Snow Whitening could be an excellent choice to try out for a brighter smile.

Users have mentioned that this version of the Teeth Whitening kit has a bulky and short cord for the LED mouthpiece which makes it a little more difficult to multitask.

Snow Teeth Whitening Wireless Kit (2nd Generation)



The Snow Teeth Whitening Wireless Kit (2nd Generation) is like the platinum series of Snow Teeth’s offerings. For $401USD you can buy a Snow Teeth Whitening Kit and get everything included in the wired kit, plus a luxury travel case for your kit and their anti-aging lip treatment set. To charge the mouthpiece, simply put it in its case to charge.

The wireless mouthpiece has a few extra features that bump it up to the next level:

Waterproof – making it convenient to use during showers, etc.

Wireless for hand-free operation

The mouthpiece self-sanitizes while it charges

Red-light therapy mode – this is to help keep your gums healthy by reducing bacteria

When you buy a Snow Teeth Whitening Kit you’ll notice that both kits will give you a fantastic outcome. However, the wireless kit has those few extra features and the convenience of hands-free, making the additional cost worth it.

Snow Teeth Whitening Toothpaste : Customer Reviews

This is not your ordinary toothpaste. This Whitening Toothpaste helps you fully achieve your whitening goals and is made using their exclusive whitening formula.

It is safe for people with sensitive teeth and has no fluoride, and the ingredients are safe for our tooth enamel.

According to the website, it may enhance your results dramatically and can also be used without the kit for 2x whiter teeth. It is Morning Fresh flavored (refreshing luxury mint) and took the company more than 17 months to perfect. Just like all their other products, it has not been tested on animals.

Does Snow Teeth Whitening Work? How long does snow whiten your teeth?

Users are able to submit reviews on Snow Cosmetics’ website, and the reviews are amazing, with almost 99% positive feedback. The reviews are posted on their official website with very impressive transformation photos. Users have noted that they have not experienced sensitivity while using this Teeth Whitening kit.

New reviews are posted to the website every month, suggesting that most of their users are quite happy with their outcome from the product. Due to the price involved in both kits, we recommend looking for independent reviews which are all overwhelmingly positive.

Most customers report positive experiences with the Snow Teeth Whitening Kit. It is a gentle and painless system and is a reasonable price for long-term results. The several positive reviews and beneficial factors make the investment in the Snow Whitening System worth it.

Promotions and Discounts for Snow Teeth Whitening products

Snow Cosmetics regularly put out promotions for their products, including their whitening pen and lip-treatment bundle. You can easily find these consumable items in your cart with regularity.

Sale/Deals

Snow Cosmetics offers discounts on their official website along with more great discounts if you surf the web. Some won’t be active or able to be used at the same time but use them accordingly, and you can save quite a bit.

Where to Purchase Snow Teeth Whitening

This Teeth Whitening Kit is readily available for purchase via their website. The website is very simple to navigate and has the most updated details on deals and pricing. New and upcoming products will also be accessible through the website. Their stock availability is accurate to ensure you are informed of what products are available.

The website mentions that it can be purchased on Amazon, but it seems to be available only via third-party vendors at this stage. The system can also be purchased at Target. However, they ship their products internationally and purchasing it elsewhere is only worth it if you are part of a loyalty program.

Snow Cosmetics’ website will even offer a discount on purchasing the kit if you take a quiz before buying.

Contact Snow Teeth Whitening

The company takes pride in offering its customers an unforgettable experience. The company is very eager to help with any and all questions a potential customer might have regarding their products.

Also, they have an online support service of 24 hours on their website, which can be used whether you are on a desktop or phone. Also, you can send them an email at support@trysnow.com

They have a phone number that you can call if you prefer speaking to a person instead.

FAQs On Snow Teeth Whitening Kits

Q. What is the Policy for Shipping?

Snow Cosmetics ships their products to 180+ different countries, and shipping for orders over $90 is free to anywhere in the USA. International shipping will incur a small fee, which is added at checkout.

Orders usually take anywhere from 3-6 business days for all USA orders (shipped from Phoenix, Arizona) and 7-14 business days for international.

Q. What is the Returns Policy?

Snow Cosmetics is very confident about their products and your satisfaction with them, that they offer a 45-day money-back guarantee, with free returns. You just have to pay return shipping.

You can also return items within 45 days and receive a store credit instead of your money back. You cannot, however, return items discounted by more than 40%.

Snow Teeth Whitening Reviews: Conclusion

If you are looking for an effective, safe, at-home teeth whitening kit that actually delivers on its promises, then Snow Teeth Whitening system is your best bet. It is well-researched and developed, formulated to erase tough stains that may have accumulated over the years. It is suitable for individuals with any scenario such as sensitive teeth or gums, craves, dental implants, mothers who breastfeed, etc.

If you are one with sensitive teeth, Snow Teeth Whitening is a great option due to the multiple reviews stating that the product is gentle on the teeth and can provide you with the beautiful smile you desire.

