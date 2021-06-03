The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them

DC

Bought by: Wendy Sherman, US deputy Secretary of State, and Bruce Stokes, nonresident transatlantic fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Listed: $1,995,000.

Sold: $1,995,000.

Days on market: 197.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Fully renovated, with four bedrooms and bathrooms, a rear garden, and an in-law suite.

Sold by: Herbert Miller, founder of Western Development Corporation.

Listed: $1,849,900.

Sold: $1,849,900.

Days on market: 63.

Where: Logan Circle.

Style: Contemporary condo.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms and baths, with more than 2,000 square feet, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a 575-square-foot private terrace.

Sold by: Michael Eric Dyson, professor, author, and political commentator.

Listed: $1,350,000.

Sold: $1,275,000.

Days on market: 94.

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Style: Contemporary condo.

Bragging points: A corner unit with nearly 2,000 square feet, two bedrooms, three baths, walk-in closets, and Viking kitchen appliances.

Maryland

Bought by: Thomas Birnbach, president of the commercial real-estate firm Cresa, and Stacy Birnbach, president of Verus Staffing Solutions.

Listed: $3,495,000.

Sold: $3,200,000.

Days on market: 68.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Modern farmhouse.

Bragging points: New construction, with 6,600 square feet, six bedrooms, seven baths, herringbone oak floors, and a covered patio.

Virginia

Bought by: Nicole Nason, an assistant secretary of State and administrator of the Federal Highway Administration during the Trump administration, and David Nason, executive VP at Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.

Listed: $4,000,000.

Sold: $3,950,000.

Days on market: 17.

Where: McLean.

Style: Coastal traditional.

Bragging points: More than 8,000 square feet, with a main house, a carriage house, seven bedrooms, eight baths, a pool, and a tennis court.

Sold by: Paige Alexander,CEO of the Carter Center in Atlanta.

Listed: $1,700,000.

Sold: $1,710,000.

Days on market: 8.

Where: Arlington.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: About 5,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and baths, a two-story foyer, a screened porch, and a large yard.

Bought by: Kenneth Vogel, a reporter at the New York Times, and Danielle Vogel, founder of Glen’s Garden Market.

Listed: $990,000.

Sold: $1,058,000.

Days on market: 11.

Where: Falls Church.

Style: Split-level.

Bragging points: Recently renovated, with four bedrooms, three baths, a fireplace, and a finished basement.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the April 2021 issue of Washingtonian.