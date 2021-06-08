Real Estate

PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in May

Including a Ritz-Carlton penthouse in the West End, and a huge Georgetown mansion.

All photographs via BrightMLS.

#10

Where: 2018 S Saint Asaph St., Alexandria
How much: $3,750,000

This Old Town mansion was originally built in 1880, sits on a double lot, and has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. You’ll also find three fireplaces and a covered porch and a patio in the backyard.

#9

Where: 5211 Hampden Ln., Bethesda
How much: $3,950,000

This Bethesda Colonial comes with six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, as well as a detached garage with space for two cars, a covered porch, and a large backyard.

#8

Where: 23 Primrose St., Chevy Chase
How much: $4,540,000

Originally built in 1911, this stately Chevy Chase abode has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, and a big backyard and porch.

#7

Where: 5304 Sunset Ln., Chevy Chase
How much: $5,100,000

This spread was originally built in 1939, but it underwent a renovation and expansion in 2019, and now has seven bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths. Also in the mix: a dog-washing area, a car-charging station, a two-car garage, a three-story carriage house with a guest room and home gym (and an additional two-car garage), and a large backyard with a play house.

#6

Where: 2163 Dunmore Ln. NW
How much: $5,125,000

This six-bedroom Georgian style home overlooks Glover Archbold Park and comes with five baths, two half-baths, an elevator that serves all four stories, a wine cellar, and a two-car garage.

#5

Where: 7528 Hampden Ln., Bethesda
How much: $5,250,000

This nearly 10,000-square-foot, six-bedroom mansion has six full baths, two half-baths, four fireplaces, a hot tub, and a heated pool.

#4

Where: 1155 23rd St. NW, #PH3E
How much: $5,350,000

This penthouse in the West End Ritz-Carlton Residences has three bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths across two floors, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows, a private roof terrace, a personal gym, wine storage, and three parking spaces.

#3

Where: 7720-A Georgetown Pike, McLean
How much: $5,400,000

Clocking in at more than 11,000 square feet on 2.29 acres, this McLean mansion has six bedrooms, six baths, and three half-baths. It also has wine storage, a game room, heated bathroom floors, an exercise room, a spa and sauna, garage space for four cars, a heated infinity pool, a hot tub, and an outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

#2

Where: 1692 31st St. NW
How much: $6,100,000

This 1900 Georgetown home has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, and a landscaped backyard with a terrace, pergola, and fountain.

#1

Where: 2915 O St. NW
How much: $6.995,000

This 6,500-square-foot Georgetown mansion takes the prize as the month’s most expensive home. It has seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, two kitchens, a wine cellar, an elevator, and a walled garden and terrace.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction. 

