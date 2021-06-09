Protected: The Maddening, Twisted Story of the Diplomat Who Became a Troll
For more than a decade, the employees of a Washington think tank were traumatized by an unlikely harasser: a career Foreign Service officer. In hundreds of emails and voicemails, he called them “Arab American terrorist murderers” and ranted about how they should be cleansed. Yet there was almost nothing they could do.
