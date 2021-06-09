Photographs by Jeff Elkins

Protected: The Maddening, Twisted Story of the Diplomat Who Became a Troll

For more than a decade, the employees of a Washington think tank were traumatized by an unlikely harasser: a career Foreign Service officer. In hundreds of emails and voicemails, he called them “Arab American terrorist murderers” and ranted about how they should be cleansed. Yet there was almost nothing they could do.

Written by
| Published on

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

More:
Britt Peterson
Britt Peterson

Longreads

Perfect for your commute

10 DC-Area Asian Americans Discuss Why Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month This Year Is So Important

Washingtonian’s Best Longreads of 2020

Cheating Spouses, Secret Addictions and Identities—Marriages Are Buckling Under Covid Quarantine

The Remarkable Story of Vivien Thomas, the Black Man Who Helped Invent Heart Surgery