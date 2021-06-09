Things Around Here That Got Attacked by Cicadas Yesterday

A plane carrying White House reporters bound for Britain
The White House press charter, flying from Dulles to Europe ahead of President Biden, has been delayed for hours – due to mechanical issues caused by cicadas
Yes. Cicadas.
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 9, 2021
Per the New York Times:
Somehow, the flying insects had filled the plane’s engines, grounding it and forcing Mr. Biden’s aides to scramble for another way to ferry the reporters overseas. What was supposed to be a 9 p.m. departure was delayed until 11. And then until 2:15 a.m.
The area outside this person’s front door
NBC4 Washington reporter Scott MacFarlane
Thankfully: I never saw it. Or felt it. pic.twitter.com/AafIsvpLU5
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 9, 2021
NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur
Got attacked by a cicada last night. I humbly ask the media to respect my privacy at this time.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 9, 2021
President Biden
The President swats a cicada off of his neck before getting on Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/l0kuaLWyss
— Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) June 9, 2021
Jackie Kucinich’s chimney
My small human is currently running around screaming “Cicada Claus!” at the top of her lungs due to the cicadas that keep finding their way down the chimney. (H/t @OKnox who taught her this)
— Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) June 9, 2021
Manu Raju’s title
Congrats on your promotion @mkraju , Chief Cicada Correspondent 😆 pic.twitter.com/8C0MJr257j
— Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) June 9, 2021