Things Around Here That Got Attacked by Cicadas Yesterday

A plane carrying White House reporters bound for Britain

The White House press charter, flying from Dulles to Europe ahead of President Biden, has been delayed for hours – due to mechanical issues caused by cicadas Yes. Cicadas. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 9, 2021

Per the New York Times:

Somehow, the flying insects had filled the plane’s engines, grounding it and forcing Mr. Biden’s aides to scramble for another way to ferry the reporters overseas. What was supposed to be a 9 p.m. departure was delayed until 11. And then until 2:15 a.m.

The area outside this person’s front door

NBC4 Washington reporter Scott MacFarlane

Thankfully: I never saw it. Or felt it. pic.twitter.com/AafIsvpLU5 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 9, 2021

NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur

Got attacked by a cicada last night. I humbly ask the media to respect my privacy at this time. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 9, 2021

President Biden

The President swats a cicada off of his neck before getting on Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/l0kuaLWyss — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) June 9, 2021

Jackie Kucinich’s chimney

My small human is currently running around screaming “Cicada Claus!” at the top of her lungs due to the cicadas that keep finding their way down the chimney. (H/t @OKnox who taught her this) — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) June 9, 2021

Manu Raju’s title

Congrats on your promotion @mkraju , Chief Cicada Correspondent 😆 pic.twitter.com/8C0MJr257j — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) June 9, 2021