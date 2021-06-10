I Became an OnlyFans Stripper During Covid, and It Did Amazing Things for My Self-Esteem

About Our Sex Lives and the Pandemic This article is part of Washingtonian’s June 2021 cover story about sex in and after the pandemic. We chatted with locals about their quarantine escapades and struggles, talked to sex shop owners about the bestselling toys, heard about safer ways to get naked online, examined intimacy through a stunning series of photos, and mused about the future of sex. Dig in here. More from Our Sex Lives and the Pandemic



Jasmine, 25, from Northern Virginia, was a recent career-changer (from education to media production) when she launched a part-time pandemic gig in online porn.

Why launch your OnlyFans page?

I started it as more of an expression of myself because I felt really bad about my body. Plus, I thought the extra income wouldn’t hurt. I’ve struggled with self-esteem issues that led to depression for a long time. I saw other girls’ pages, and the whole Twitter fan base, and I thought, wow, to show off your body and not be scared of criticism—that seemed really empowering.

Did you have experience with sex work?

When I was 18 or 19, I was a stripper for a couple months. I was way more confident then. I really wanted that feeling again.

How much money do you make?

About $250 to $550 a month. It fluctuates because I’ve either made my account free or charge a subscription, and I receive tips. Tips could be anywhere between $10 and $50. It’s definitely a fun side hustle.

What’s your process?

At first, I was really shy—I wouldn’t get naked. I’d have lingerie basically covering everything. I started to get more comfortable when people started complimenting me. So I decided to show even more. I use a tripod and remote control. I put on my music. I do my makeup and my hair and my outfit. I really enjoy it—it’s a different type of “me time.” I take most pictures in my bedroom. Sometimes I’ll pick an outside location where the lighting is good and I’ll go there at 1 am. I definitely make sure not to get any street signs in my photos.

Have you told people you do this?

Friends, not really family. My friends have been super-supportive and have helped me find new looks.

Have you ever been contacted by anyone you know who saw you on OnlyFans?

Actually, no.