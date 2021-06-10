Although they worked for the same company, Kate and Jeff say they didn’t meet in the actual office. Jeff says he first met Kate at an office holiday party, but despite his efforts at making a lasting impression with his raffle ticket winnings of chocolate, Kate says she doesn’t remember meeting there, either. Instead they agree that they got to know one another at a coworker brunch at Busboys and Poets. Jeff was instantly smitten by Kate’s love for her dog Hunter, for whom she even saved some leftover bacon at the brunch. “It was totally adorable,” he says.

Following the brunch, the pair decided to meet for happy hour. Although the first date went on without a hitch, it wasn’t until their second date at the coffee shop Baked and Wire that the pair knew there was more between them than just office friendship. They ended up dating for almost five years before getting engaged, with Hunter becoming not just Kate’s dog, but also Jeff’s. Jeff even asked Kate to marry him in the spot where they would let Hunter off the leash to play. “It’s fairly secluded and a little bit of a getaway while still being close to home,” says Jeff, adding that after the proposal the couple celebrated at their favorite local restaurant, Live Oak in Del Ray.

For the couple’s wedding day, Hunter, of course, was included throughout the celebration. He was even the star of the reception, thanks to a ridiculously-sculpted pet-inspired wedding cake. It was pawfect, if we do say ourselves. Along with their fur baby inclusions, Kate and Jeff’s day featured a lot of “comforting details,” says the bride. “The day started with a morning workout to get all the jitters out, followed by mimosas with friends and family, a scheduled nap time for Jeff, delicious food waiting for us at our plates when we arrived at the reception, and everything in between that we can’t remember but know was carefully curated for our big day.” Check out the rest of their special day that took place at DC’s the Line Hotel.

The Details:

Photography: Sarah Cramer Shields | Planning & Design: A. Griffin Events | Venue/Catering: The LINE DC | Florals: Flowers at 38 by Philippa Tarrant | Stationery: Sincerely, Addison | Makeup Artist: Erica Basha | Hair Stylist: Styled by Anna Fazio | Bride’s Attire: Margaux Tardits, The Mews Bridal | Groom and Groomsmen Attire: Generation Tux | Rentals: AFR Rentals, BBJ Linen | Music: Chris Laich DJ | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop

