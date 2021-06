Sign of the Normal Times: DC’s Cat Cafe is Back

The pandemic is officially over: Georgetown’s Crumbs & Whiskers cat cafe is reopening for business. Starting Saturday, June 26, patrons will be able to come grab a coffee and snuggle some kittens for the first time in over a year.

Up to 25 kittens—all previously at risk of euthanasia and saved by rescue group Homeward Trails—will be around for cuddles at any given time. You can adopt any of them.

The original O Street location of Crumbs & Whiskers closed permanently during the pandemic. But this remaining Georgetown location will be open on weekdays (except Tuesday) from 11 AM to 7:30 PM, and Friday to Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM. There is a cafe maximum of 16 people to facilitate social distancing, and mask wearing is required.

Crumbs & Whiskers, 3109 M St., NW.

