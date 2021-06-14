If you’re over working from home, you’re not alone. If you’re not ready to go back to the office, you’re not alone either. Enter Summer House at National Landing: the weekday getaway from your living room you never knew you needed.

…Ok, maybe you knew you needed it — but if you’re still not convinced that a hiatus from your home office is a good idea, we’ve compiled a list of reasons to make the case.

Your couch is meant for movie marathons, not meeting marathons.

We could all use a little more separation between work life and home life. At Summer House, designated open-air spaces to work, meet, conference and kick back with coworkers ensure that you’re set up for productivity, and home remains a sacred, work-free space.

The ultimate mental road unblocker? A change of scenery.

If you’re feeling unmotivated, heading OOTO might be just what you need to get the creative juices flowing. Think of Summer House as your new summer escape (sans the dip into your PTO bank). Throughout June, July and August, Gateway Park at National Landing will be outfitted with everything you need to get work done, get inspired and have some fun along the way.

Your small talk muscles could use some exercise.

We may all have Zoom etiquette down pat, but organic conversation with people we don’t live with? It’s been a while. There’s no better place to get back in the saddle of coworking, meeting and networking than Summer House, where guests can gather safely, enjoy the outdoors, experience the return of live music and try their hand at themed games and activities.

Having drinks with coworkers is kind of awesome.

Remember happy hours? The kind where you’re not mixing your own drink? We do too. At Summer House, transitioning from work into the weekend without missing a beat is a breeze. From coffee breaks to live music and interactive events, programming at National Landing will make Summer House feel like your summer home away from home.

Ready to get OOTO? Sign up for updates on Summer House at National Landing — your getaway from the everyday.