All Things Go Has Moved to a New Location…Outside of DC

The All Things Go Music Festival—known for its small size and female-forward lineup—has gone under a massive upgrade this year. Slated for October 16, the beloved DC musical festival is moving from its usual Union Market venue to the 20,000-capacity Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. The new venue has expanded the festival to four times its usual size, making it one of the largest independent music festivals on the East Coast.

Announced this morning, Haim, St. Vincent, and Charli XCX are set to headline the one-day festival joined by slew of up-and-coming artists. Among the many other artists down the roster are Girl in Red, Gus Dapperton, and Tkay Maidza. If the lineup still doesn’t help you cope with the reality of having to leave DC, you can take a Rally Bus from several DC locations to the festival.

Tickets will go on sale June 16 at 10 AM, with passes starting at $79.50. If you want to enjoy the festival from the cozy SkyLawn or rooftop bar, you can purchase a VIP pass for more than double the price.

The vendor lineup has yet to be announced. Past culinary partners include Shake Shack, Jose Andreas’ Beefsteak, and Maketto chef Erik Bruner Yang.