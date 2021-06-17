Looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift idea? Something that allows you to spend time with your dad? Here are five events happening this weekend around Washington.

For the Dad Who Loves to DIY Everything

You could buy dad a new grill. Or you could give him the chance to build his own. Alexandria’s Building Momentum and its maker space, The Garden, offer a variety of workshops where customers can craft all sorts of things. On Father’s Day, they are hosting a Custom Grill Welding Workshop where participants create their own simple grill. Tickets cost $200 and must be bought by June 17. If you miss your chance to purchase this class, there’s another on July 3. The Garden is offering more classes throughout next month, too. There’s a Make Your Own Drink Caddy workshop on July 3 for $150, and a Wine Welding Workshop on July 9 for $250.

For the Dad Who Loves Sports

With vaccine rollouts and Covid restrictions lifted, Nationals Park is back to full capacity. So why not take pop to a baseball game this weekend? The Nats have a series against the New York Mets Friday through Sunday—there’s a double-header on Saturday—and tickets start at $13. If you already have family plans for this Sunday, you could always purchase tickets for a game later this season to give as a gift.

For the Dad Who Loves Whiskey

If dad loves a good cocktail or cold beer, several DC-area bars and restaurants are putting on events for Father’s Day this year. While we’ve got a larger list here with brunch spots, beer offerings, and more, Park View’s beer garden, Hook Hall is also having a special party for Father’s Day this Sunday. The tavern/ beer garden will be providing Maker’s Mark cocktail specials all day long as well as a speciality craft beer list.

For the Dad Who Loves to Golf

Golf-loving dads may enjoy spending Father’s Day out on the green, but if you’re looking for something a little different than the normal 18 holes, why not book a station at Topgolf? The DMV has three different Topgolf locations, which all have availability for Father’s Day. Or consider Dupont Circle’s latest attraction, Swingers, essentially an indoor mini putt putt/bar and restaurant. It has a few reservations for Sunday, but they are booking quickly.

For the Dad Who Loves BBQ

Fair Winds Brewing Company is putting on an all-you-can-eat Father’s Day pig roast in Lorton, where they will be smoking a whole pig. Sides and other fixings will also be provided, including smoked corn on the cob, Texas Caviar, Rebellion Ranch “Doritos,” and bourbon pecan pie. Tickets range from $15 to $45 and adult tickets include the first beer; the event is from noon to 4 p.m.

Join the conversation!