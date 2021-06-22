Gorgeous historic brick Federal-style townhouse in prime Old Town location, built in 1812 and impeccably updated, expanded and restored! This stately home sits on a generous triple lot featuring classically elegant yet modernized interiors, and a rare, converted carriage house with its own private entrance, living space, kitchen, bedroom, and bath, perfect for a home office or guest suite.

Gracious living space is enriched by stunning heart of pine floors, 6 original fireplaces, tall ceilings, and exquisite millwork. An inviting entry hall welcomes you, with wide arched openings to the adjoining formal living and dining rooms that are well-suited for entertaining. The fabulous eat-in kitchen is well appointed for the chef with custom cabinetry, elongated island, stainless steel appliances including a Lacanche range and a sunny breakfast area with gas fireplace. The glorious family room features coffered ceilings, a fireplace flanked by built-ins, and French doors on both sides open to the outdoor oasis.

The 2nd story has airy 11’ ceilings, oversized windows on all sides, and several private retreats. A lovely sitting room/library with wood-burning fireplace, gorgeous paneling and built-ins is a peaceful place to read and lounge. The divine primary suite with scenic garden views and fireplace connects to a spacious dressing/sitting room with a wall of closets. There is also an intimate guest suite with a cozy balcony, beautiful bath, and 2nd laundry area. Two additional bright and comfortable bedrooms sharing a full bath await on the 3rd floor.

Lush private grounds with mature trees and plantings plus three off-street parking spaces complete this special residence.

Address: 209 South Lee Street, Old Town Alexandria

