There Is a New Outdoor Pop-Up in Arlington That Combines Co-Working and Happy Hour

Summer House is officially in DC. And no, we’re not talking about the Bravo reality series about hot people living in a Hamptons house together.

This Summer House is a pop-up outdoor activation at National Landing for coworking and events. It’s not the first spot to offer outdoor coworking in Arlington (O2 in Rosslyn closed earlier this month), but it is definitely the most IG-friendly: The brightly colored picnic tables, Adirondack chairs, and standing desks give off a ’90s-esque, summertime vibe ideal for hot vaxx summer.

There will be free Wi-Fi and cold brew for folks who want to work, and at night, Summer House will host events like DJ happy hours and yoga-and-cocktails workouts. And at Camp Summer House, attendees can tie-dye, make their own friendship bracelets, and play field day games, and the spot will also put together a picnic for you with food from local restaurants.

While some events and services will be ticketed, it’s free to show up and use Summer House. The spot will be open through the end of summer, and there are no reservations necessary.

Summer House; 101 12th Street, Arlington

