Broccoli City Makes a Comeback with Lil Baby and Snoh Aalegra

The Broccoli City Music Festival is back in action after more than a year. Like all music festivals, the hip-hop event had to cancel its 2020 edition because of Covid restrictions. While you won’t be able to see Megan Thee Stallion or DaBaby at the Broccoli City this year, you can still expect a star-studded lineup at this year’s festival on October 2.

Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, and Moneybagg Yo will be joined by Lucky Daye, Justine Skye, and Rubi Rose at the RFK stadium campus. Broccoli City founders Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen both see the festival’s return as opportunity to celebrate Black culture in the midst of anti-Blackness and cultural appropriation. “Coming off of such a pivotal year where everyone is trying to capitalize on Black culture, it’s more important now than ever before for us to protest these sacred spaces created by Black people to authentically celebrate Black culture,” the duo said in a press statement. “We’re happy to be back and look forward to Broccoli City Festival 2021 being the most authentic celebration of Black culture, arts and music the industry has seen.”

Tickets will go on sale June 25 at 10 AM, with passes starting at $89. Broccoli City will donate 50 cents from each ticket sold to the Broccoli City Foundation and its local partner organizations.