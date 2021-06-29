More than 15 televisions—including huge outdoor flat screens and indoor TVs visible from open-air garage door entrances—plus beer and canned-cocktail buckets, heaping nacho trays, and daily happy hour until 5 make this spacious beer garden in DC’s Park View neighborhood a crowd-pleaser. 3333 Georgia Ave., NW.

Though not as roomy as some beer gardens around town, the new outdoor space adjoining this Nationals-approved watering hole along the H Street corridor is a spirited spot on game days, with alfresco TVs amplified by stadium sound, along with Duffy’s justly famous wings. 1016 H St., NE.

You can’t throw a baseball around Navy Yard without hitting a Nats bar, but this newer addition—named for Senators pitcher Walter Johnson—is one of the best, thanks to 24 self-pouring beer taps, a 150-plus-seat patio lined with TVs, and $5 brews from 4 to 7 on weekdays. 10 N St., NE.

The open-air terrace atop Adams Morgan’s whiskey mecca doubles as a relaxed hangout for fans on game nights (and weekend days) when TVs above the bar and a large projector show the action, bartenders pour tasty cocktails, and fine bourbons—favored by several Nats players—are at the ready for a big win. 2007 18th St., NW.

This huge, 399-person beer garden and its multiple TVs are close enough to Nationals Park to feel part of the action but far enough away—a 15-minute walk—to avoid the pre-and-post-game mobs. A projector shows games in 25-foot-wide megavision on the side of a neighboring building, while grills turn out tasty sausages to match the German beers. 1007 Eighth St., SE.

This article appears in the July 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

