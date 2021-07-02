Whiskey and marshmallow at Ice Cream Jubilee
Navy Yard, 14th Street corridor, Ballston
Strawberry buttermilk with polenta crumble at Happy Gyro
1509 17th St., NW
“Cookie Overload,” with chocolate-chip cookies and Oreos at Moorenko’s
Capitol Hill, Silver Spring, Bethesda, Ellicott City
Mixed-berry sorbet at Dolci Gelati
Friendship Heights, Shaw, Takoma Park, Old Town
Nutella at Nice Cream
Adams Morgan, Shaw, Clarendon, Old Town
Butterscotch miso at Mount Desert Island Ice Cream
3110 Mount Pleasant St., NW
Coconut sorbet at Thompson Italian
124 N. Washington St., Falls Church
Pistachio gelato at Pitango
Adams Morgan, Penn Quarter, Bethesda, Reston
Key-lime pie at Peterson’s Ice Cream Depot
7150 Main St., Clifton
Coffee cardamom at Mélange
449 K St., NW
This article appears in the July 2021 issue of Washingtonian.