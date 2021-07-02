Food

Here’s the Scoop: Our Ten Favorite Local Ice Cream Flavors

Whiskey and marshmallow? Coffee cardamom? Yes, please.

Written by
| Published on
Cold comfort: Moorenko’s. Photograph by Evy Mages

Whiskey and marshmallow at Ice Cream Jubilee

Navy Yard, 14th Street corridor, Ballston

Whiskey and Marshmallow ice cream. Photograph courtesy of Ice Cream Jubilee.

Strawberry buttermilk with polenta crumble at Happy Gyro

1509 17th St., NW

“Cookie Overload,” with chocolate-chip cookies and Oreos at Moorenko’s

Capitol Hill, Silver Spring, Bethesda, Ellicott City

Mixed-berry sorbet at Dolci Gelati

Friendship Heights, Shaw, Takoma Park, Old Town

Mixed-berry sorbet. Photograph courtesy of Dolci Gelati.

Nutella at Nice Cream

Adams Morgan, Shaw, Clarendon, Old Town

Butterscotch miso at Mount Desert Island Ice Cream

3110 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Coconut sorbet at Thompson Italian

124 N. Washington St., Falls Church

Pistachio gelato at Pitango

Adams Morgan, Penn Quarter, Bethesda, Reston

Key-lime pie at Peterson’s Ice Cream Depot

7150 Main St., Clifton

Coffee Cardamom by Mélange. Photograph courtesy of Tandem Creative.

Coffee cardamom at Mélange

449 K St., NW

This article appears in the July 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

