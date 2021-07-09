Go-Go Greats EU Are Celebrating Their 50th Anniversary

On July 10, there will be a 50th Anniversary reunion event for the members of DC go-go legends EU at the Panorama Room. Though the event is private, fans can watch a livestream from 12-3.
Experience Unlimited was founded in 1971 by Ballou High School students living in Anacostia’s Valley Green public housing (you can check out their early, pre-go-go sound here). Led by vocalist and bassist “Sugar Bear,” the group is best known outside of DC for Grammy-nominated single “Da Butt,” which was featured in Spike Lee’s School Daze. The chart-topping track made a cameo at this year’s Oscars when Glenn Close did the signature dance.
According to go-go historian and Howard professor Natalie Hopkinson, who is involved in organizing the event, the gathering will include oral histories from band members that cover their founding, transition to playing go-go, and each of their five albums. To watch, register here for a link, or catch it here live on Facebook.
In the meantime, check out this wild video of the famously amazing live band in its ’80s prime at the Capital Centre.