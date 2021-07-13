Sections
Home & Style
Editors’ Picks
Events Calendar
Food
Health
News & Politics
Longreads
Our Events
Parenting
Real Estate
Shopping
Things to Do
Travel
Weddings
Reader Favorites
100 Best Restaurants
Takeout Guide
Cutest Cat Contest
Neighborhoods
Newsletters
Directories
Washington’s Best
Apartment Rentals
DC Travel Guide
Dentists
Doctors
Financial Advisers
Health Experts
Home Improvement Experts
Industry Leaders
Lawyers
Mortgage Professionals
Pet Care
Private Schools
Real Estate Agents
Restaurants
Retirement Communities
Wedding Vendors
More
Subscribe
Manage My Subscription
Digital Edition
Shop
Contests
Newsletters
About Us
Advertising
Contact Us
Jobs
© 2021 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
Rss
Skip to content
Menu
Instagram SnapWidget
09/22/2021 | 6:00 PM EST
+ Add To Calendar
Buy Tickets
About the Event
Step 1: Choose your package
Step 2: Enter your billing information
Step 3: Attend the Event
1
2
3
Event Info
Sorry, an error occurred. Please refresh the page to get tickets for this event.
{{ ticket.object.ticket_name }}
{{ ticket.count }}
X
Subscription:
{{ subscriptionPrice | toCurrency }}
Discount:
{{ discountAmount | toCurrency }}
SubTotal:
{{ sumPrice | toCurrency }}
Sales Tax:
{{ taxPrice | toCurrency }}
Total:
{{ totalPrice | toCurrency }}
Get Tickets
Thank you for your purchase
Please select tickets
09/22/2021 | 6:00 PM EST
+ Add To Calendar
Buy Tickets
{{ ticket.object.ticket_name }}
{{ ticket.count }}
X
Subscription:
{{ subscriptionPrice | toCurrency }}
Discount:
{{ discountAmount | toCurrency }}
SubTotal:
{{ sumPrice | toCurrency }}
Sales Tax:
{{ taxPrice | toCurrency }}
Total:
{{ totalPrice | toCurrency }}
Thank you for your purchase
Please select tickets