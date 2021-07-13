Ten Live Concerts You Won’t Want to Miss Around DC This Summer

With pandemic restrictions lifted, live music has been steadily making a comeback. Miss seeing your favorite artists onstage? Here’s some of DC area concerts you won’t want to miss this summer:

July 21: Japanese Breakfast (The Fillmore Silver Spring)

After many months of pandemic-induced isolation, everyone deserves a bit of joy. And Japanese Breakfast’s latest record Jubilee serves exactly that. Michelle Zauner fronts the indie-rock band, and while some of her earlier music steers on the somber side, her newer music aims to radiate positivity.

July 23: Diplo (Echostage)

Anyone in need of a good rave, Echostage has a packed lineup of EDM artists for you this summer. But the arguably biggest name is Diplo. The 42-year-old DJ will electrify the crowd with star-studded hits such as “Electricity” and “Lean On.”

July 23: Tell All Your Friends: Socially Awkward Edition (Black Cat)

Are you looking to relive your pop-punk phase? Maybe your emo era? Well, this dance party will showcase the best of both genres, with songs from Blink 182, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, and many others. And don’t miss out on seeing DJs Caleb L’Etoile, EMORPG, and Rosebush.

August 12: Luke Bryan (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

If there’s ever an excuse to break out your finest cowboy attire, it’ll be for Luke Bryan’s 2021 Farm Tour. The 44-year-old country crooner has a vault full of hits, including “Country Girl (Shake it For Me)” and “Crash My Party.” He’ll also assuredly pull out jams from his latest album Born Here Live Here Die Here.

August 21: Ashley McBryde (The Fillmore Silver Spring)

This country-rock songstress will surely make The Fillmore feel like a Nashville honky tonk on her This Town Talks Tour. Expect tunes from her recent 2020 album Never Will and from her 2018 Grammy-nominated record Girl Going Nowhere.

August 22: Emblem3 (Songbyrd Music House)

You might recognize this boy band from the 2012 US season of The X Factor, where they placed fourth. For fans of smaller, more intimate shows, come out to see their blend of rock, pop and hip-hop and to hear their new song “Champagne Problems.”

August 28: Lil Durk (The Anthem)

The 28-year-old Chicago native boasts a bevy of prominent features on songs with artists such as Drake and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and also recently dropped the collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Baby earlier this year.

August 31: Alanis Morissette (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic album Jagged Little Pill, the alt-rock legend Alanis Morissette is back on tour. Whether you prefer the deeper cuts like “Not the Doctor” or “Mary Jane,” or simply prefer the radio-friendly hits like “You Oughta Know” or “Ironic,” the album is addictive to music fans from all spheres.

September 2: Pitbull (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

Mr. Worldwide is a man of many talents, but arguably one of his best is his knack for getting any and everyone up on their feet and dancing. With a catalog of hits and Iggy Azalea as an opener, the fact this is named the I Feel Good Tour speaks for itself.

September 8: Kesha (The Anthem)

The princess of early 2010s pop returns to the road for a rousingly rowdy event. The mind behind smash hits such as “Tik Tok” and “Your Love is My Drug,” Kesha will be sure to turn the party so hard, the boats in the Wharf might capsize.