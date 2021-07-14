The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them

DC

Bought by: Meredith Rathbone, a partner at Steptoe & Johnson.

Listed: $2,232,000.

Sold: $2,343,793.

Days on market: 0.

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Fully renovated, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, herringbone floors, and vaulted ceilings in the owner’s suite.

Bought by: Stephen Vanze, principal at the architecture firm BarnesVanze.

Listed: Not publicly listed.

Sold: $2,050,000.

Days on market: 0.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Federal.

Bragging points: Built in 1900, with five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a detached garage.

Bought by: Polly Trottenberg, deputy secretary of Transportation, and Mark Zuckerman, president of the Century Foundation.

Listed: $1,329,000.

Sold: $1,340,000.

Days on market: 3.

Where: Capitol Hill.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms and bathrooms, with a courtyard, garage parking, and a fireplace.

Sold by: Carol Leonnig, investigative reporter at the Washington Post.

Listed: $1,124,000.

Sold: $1,270,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: Capitol Hill.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a basement apartment, with a rear deck and patio.

Maryland

Bought by: Craig Waldman, a partner at Jones Day.

Listed: $3,995,000.

Sold: $3,890,000.

Days on market: 95.

Where: Potomac.

Style: French country.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, on four acres, with a pool and pool house.

Virginia

Sold by: A trustee of Dwayne Haskins Jr., former Washington Football Team quarterback.

Listed: $1,800,000.

Sold: $1,800,000.

Days on market: 0.

Where: Aldie.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: More than 7,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a three-car garage, and two fireplaces.

Sold by: Marcin Gortat, former Washington Wizards player.

Listed: $1,700,000.

Sold: $1,700,000.

Days on market: 61.

Where: Arlington.

Style: French provincial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and six bathrooms; a rec room with a bar; an au pair suite; and a steam shower in the owner’s bathroom.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit.

This article appears in the July 2021 issue of Washingtonian.