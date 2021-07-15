Chill Out With These National Ice Cream Day Specials Around DC

It can be hard to keep up with all of the random/fake food holidays proclaimed on social media. But National Ice Cream Day is legit. Seriously, there’s a presidential proclamation. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and its third Sunday as National Ice Cream Day. Take that, National Gingersnap Day (July 1, if you’re wondering).

Here’s where to get free ice cream and fun flavors on Sunday, July 18.

Dolcezza

Multiple DC area locations

The local gelato and coffee chain is offering 25-percent off all gelato—including pints—on at all of its locations on Sunday.

Dolci Gelati

1420 8th St., NW

Stop by the Shaw location of Dolci Gelati on Sunday for a $6 caramelized banana with pecan praline gelato.

Happy Ice Cream

1509 17th St., NW

Put a smile on your face at Happy Gyro‘s ice cream cart, which is open for special hours on Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Stop by for chef Ben Brunner’s homemade sourdough cones and pints, as well as a special $12 float made with sour red ale and sour cherry cheesecake ice cream.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St., SE (Yards Park)

Here’s a sweet incentive: pledge to get vaccinated—or that you’ll urge friends and family to get the shot— and get a coupon for free ice cream. The coupons are redeemable on Sunday, July 18 from 1 to 3 PM only at the Navy Yard location. Pints will be 35-percent off at Whole Foods, or use the code GOLDBELLYIT to order online.

Kilwins

1250 Half St., SE

The Navy Yard location of the ice cream shop is giving away free scoops from 11 AM until 1 PM on Sunday. Make sure to follow Kilwins on Instagram and like them on Facebook to qualify for your free scoop!

Moorenko’s

720 C St., SE

Buy one scoop of handmade, old-fashioned ice cream and get a second one of the same size for free. The special is only available Sunday at the DC location.

Nicecream

Multiple DC and VA locations

The made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream chain is giving out free ice cream all day on Sunday at all four locations in Clarendon, Old Town, Shaw, and Adams Morgan. Stop by for flavors like Nutella, wild blueberry, and cherry bourbon-chocolate chunk.

Pitango

Multiple DC, VA, MD locations

Local gelato chain Pitango is rolling out a new flavor to mark the occasion. Stop in for a taste of the banana stracciatella, which blends melted chocolate into the signature banana gelato. The flavor is available while supplies last.

Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream

5849 A Washington Blvd., Arlington

Popular “Cicada Sundaes” are back at the Arlington ice cream shop for one day only. The buzzy creation ($8.80) is made with three scoops of ice cream—usually bittersweet chocolate, chocolate, and coffee—chocolate sprinkles, red M&Ms for eyes, and waffle cone wings.

Whole Foods

All locations

Through Tuesday, July 20, Whole Foods locations are offering 35-percent off all ice cream purchases. You can even grab pints from DC-area ice cream companies, like Dolcezza, Jubilee, O’MY!, and Milk Cult.