Best Delta-8 Brands: Where is Delta-8 Available Online

You have had a long day. There was a lot of business to take care of, people to meet, and places to go. It might be a typical Monday morning, but it can drain most of the energy out of you.

Thankfully, there is a hassle-free way to kick back, relax, and regain some of that energy — delta-8 THC compounds. They are a legal way of enjoying the benefits of cannabis and have gained a lot of traction recently.

In this article, we will share our knowledge of the five best delta-8 brands we finalized after doing extensive research.

Top 5 Best Delta-8 Brands [With Full Reviews]

Exhale Wellness – High Quality & Best Value BudPop – Most Potent Delta-8 Products Delta EFFEX – Top Rated Delta-8 Brand Diamond CBD – The Pioneers of CBD and Delta-8 Fusion 3Chi – Most Popular

#1. Exhale Wellness – High Quality & Best Value





The number one spot on our list goes to Exhale Wellness. It is a company based in Los Angeles, California, and, for all up and comers in the world of cannabis, it is setting the current standards the rest of the companies have to follow.

Sourcing their hemp from farms in Colorado, Exhale Wellness is dedicated to one mission — providing you with healthy, natural-quality products as an alternative to traditional medicine. The team claims that by using their quality products, you will soon find your body’s capacity has been enhanced and restored to a state of balance. All of the edible products that Exhale Wellness has available are GMO, gluten, and dairy-free. They are entirely vegan-friendly, too, which makes them a safe addition to your diet no matter what your food preferences are.

Product Highlights

At Exhale Wellness, you will find the widest selection of vape carts and delta-8 enriched flowers out of all five brands featured in this article. Their vape liquids are made to match the taste and effect of the cannabis strain the cartridge is named after. From what we could find, users agree the effect of the cartridges they tried reflects the description of each product accurately. The buds Exhale Wellness has for sale come in volumes ranging from 4g jars to 1lb bags.

In Exhale Wellness’ store, you will also find gummies (in only one flavor), delta-8 capsules, oils, and pre-rolled smokables. The latter comes in a pack of five, so be careful if you go for them — they are said to be quite potent.

You can also enter into a subscription service for all of Exhale Wellness’ products. That may save you a lot of money in the long run since there is a 25% discount for subscribers. Just order whatever is in your cart today and have it delivered to you monthly or bi-weekly.

Pros

Wide variety of flowers

Subscription service

High quality — everything is as advertised

30-day money-back guarantee

Third-party lab tested

Cons

A limited selection of edibles

The dosage chart page comes up empty

Customer Reviews

Users who have bought Exhale Wellness products are more than just happy. As a matter of fact, you will see they seem to be quite pleased with their purchases. The general consensus is that not only are the carts, flowers, etc., of the best quality, but the customer service is top-notch as well.

There are numerous reports on how pleasant the effects of Exhale Wellness’ delta-8 THC were. Pain and anxiety relief seem to be the thing users were most commonly reporting. In addition to that, the goods were reported to be great at reducing stress, combating insomnia, and eliminating nausea.

Most of the customer reviews also included statements where people said they would be purchasing from the brand again. Some even said they would be sworn customers of Exhale Wellness for life. That is quite the vote of confidence.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness for the Best Discount

#2. BudPop – Most Potent Delta-8 Products





The delta-8 brand we were most excited about is BudPop. The brand is a newcomer to the delta-8 market, but that does not mean you should ignore it. In fact, Budpop is already sending ripples through the cannabis industry and changing the way people view delta-8 THC.

The brand was launched in 2021 and is making headway in the delta-8 industry. It has the potential to quickly overtake its competition with quality items and a clear, customer-oriented direction. It may become the number one delta-8 brand pretty soon, although we are still waiting for further product testing and more user reviews to come in.

Product Highlights

The hemp BudPop uses in its products is natural and grown in Nevada without pesticides and GMOs. The thing that inspires the most confidence is that the people behind this brand have over 30 years of collective experience when it comes to growing and processing hemp.

Currently, BudPop offers you a limited but high-quality and natural selection of gummies, vape carts, delta-8 infused flowers, and chocolate chip cookies. Where the brand is lacking in quantity, it makes up in quality. The two types of goods you should be most interested in trying are their cartridges and cookies.

The vapor from the cartridges is said to be full-bodied and delicious, and, according to the articles we consulted, it will not take you long before the high kicks in. BudPop’s cookies, on the other hand, may surprise you as soon as you take the first bite. The opinion of the buyers who tried them is that they might be the best-tasting edibles ever.

If you decide to try any of their edibles or other products, let us know. We are eager to find out whether your feelings on BudPop’s delta-8 products match what other people had to say.

Pros

High-quality merchandise

Competitive pricing

Top rankings on delta-8 gummies list

Quality products made with health in mind, no harmful additives

14-day return policy

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Limited variety

Few customer reviews

Customer Reviews

We had to do some digging to find relevant reviews of BudPop products. As we mentioned before, that is because BudPop is a new player in the delta-8 market. What you will see online, however, is user reviews that inspire confidence and good feelings with regard to the brand.

There was a lot of positivity surrounding the efficacy of BudPop relief cream, as it seems people who tried it will be coming back to get more. They said the cream worked well and smelled incredible. There were also highly positive testimonials with regards to the delta-8 infused flowers that BudPop has available. Even with high expectations, the reviewers claimed the bud exceeded them.

BudPop’s gummies were said to have helped with anxiety and stress as well as pain relief. Pleasant, mellow highs you can expect from delta-8 were mentioned as well. We, unfortunately, did not find any reviews related to the cartridges. You may be the first person who writes one, so if you have tried them and liked them, be sure to let others know.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop for the Best Discount

#3. Delta EFFEX – Exclusive Delta-8 Brand



Delta EFFEX has earned the third spot on our list, as the company is a reliable brand that sells natural delta-8 (and delta-10!) products and has been in operation for over a year. They seem to have been able to successfully integrate themselves into the budding industry already.

The Delta EFFEX brand is owned by Savage Enterprises, LTD, an alternative product retailer based in California. The company has also recognized the importance of educating people about the numerous benefits of cannabinoids. You can read a lot of interesting information on their page, as it is quite informative and contains many tidbits you can share with your friends.

Product Highlights

Delta EFFEX offers you a variety of delta-8 products that seem to be directed at people with unique tastes. Starting with the usual vape carts, delta-8 infused flowers, and oils, you will also be able to purchase gummies, several kinds of delta-8 candy, and even shots that you can pop on the go. Each of the products contains numerous customer reviews and averages a very high score.

However, Delta EFFEX’s gummies may be the main attraction of the brand. They come in a pack of ten and have different flavors, including mystery flavor. If you are able to tell what the mystery candy tastes like, do let us know.

Another unique product of Delta EFFEX is their delta-8 shot. They say you should follow the instructions provided before ingesting it to gauge your tolerance level. After the first gulp, you should take incremental sips every 45 mins. The reviews of the shot agreed on one thing — people got a clear-minded, cerebral high. A surprising fact was that it seemed to improve your focus too.

Pros

Interesting assortment of products

Surprisingly potent high

Informative website

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Does not offer refunds or replacements

Limited information on where the hemp is sourced

Customer Reviews

Delta EFFEX has been around for a while now, so there are a lot of customer reviews. People seem to be especially satisfied with the vape carts on sale, as that seems to be the most popular type of product the brand offers.

There are few to no complaints with regards to shipping and delivery, as the orders tend to arrive in a timely fashion. Some users even go as far as to claim that Delta EFFEX convinced them and their friends to make the transition from delta-9 THC to delta-8. With an endorsement like this, doubting the efficacy and quality of the brand is difficult.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Delta EFFEX for the Best Discount

#4. Diamond CBD – The Pioneers of CBD and Delta-8 Fusion

Diamond CBD ranks fourth on our list. The brand might have been higher if it was not for the fact that their main focus rests on CBD products. But do not be alarmed — their delta-8 products are diverse and of premium quality.

When it comes to the mission of the company, Diamond CBD stresses the importance of research and science that is sorely needed for the cannabis industry to be recognized as the booming business sphere it is. They use state-of-the-art methods to extract delta-8 THC from hemp grown under carefully maintained conditions.

Product Highlights

Diamond CBD also claims each batch is tested in a laboratory to make sure it is safe and meets its high-quality requirements.

The company has been around for quite a while and is a publicly-traded business. This fact should let you in on how secure their position in the cannabinoid market is.

Diamond CBD may overwhelm you with the variety of delta-8 edibles they have available. These include the usual gummies, which come in multiple flavor packages, lollipops, candy, and even chocolate truffles, which come highly recommended by users.

You can also purchase pre-rolled smokables, vape carts, and oils in their online store. What sets Diamond CBD apart from other brands is that they offer you a wide selection of products that contain mixtures of CBD and quality delta-8 THC. The effect of such a mix is unsurprisingly euphoric. After smoking a pre-rolled CBD and delta-8 fatty, you may need to take a breather. That is how potent they are said to be.

Pros

Huge variety of products

An established player in the hemp industry

Interesting combinations of ingredients

Subscription service

30-day return policy

Third-party lab testing

Cons

The company is more focused on CBD

A smaller variety of delta-8 infused flowers than the competition

Customer Reviews

Users seem to love Diamond CBD. We are pretty sure that having a dedicated customer support line and email contributes to that. In all seriousness, most of the delta-8 products by Diamond CBD have a lot of reviews. The overwhelming majority of them are quite pleased with the quality and effects of their purchases.

We could go on and on about how happy the users were with these product’s ability to relieve pain, help with insomnia, get rid of anxiety, and more.

Additionally, independent reviewers of the American cannabinoid industry and its players had a lot of positive things to say about Diamond CBD as well. They emphasized the points we mentioned earlier — the wide variety of products, their quality, and pleasant psychoactive effects. The sustainable approach of the company was also praised by several users.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD for the Best Discount

#5. 3Chi – Most Popular

3Chi is the last brand on our top five list. Their mission as a company is to deconstruct the cannabis plants and find the most useful and healthiest cannabinoid blends. 3Chi is on the path to find such hemp derivatives that exceed the original plant when it comes to improving people’s health.

The company was founded by an experienced biochemist who saw the healing characteristics of the hemp plant. 3Chi is therefore highly focused on cannabis research. They claim they will not rest until they have found the perfect blend of hemp extracts and cannabinoids.

An interesting fact you should know is that 3Chi was the first brand to offer a federally legal THC-dominant product after developing a way to purify delta-8 THC from hemp extracts.

Product Highlights

3Chi is research-focused, and you can see it in their shop. There are items available that look high-tech, especially with the designs of their vape carts. You will be pleasantly delighted when confronted with 3Chi’s selection of edibles, which include different kinds of gummies, chocolate chip delta-8 cookies, and even cereal treats are available.

However, their brownies seem to draw the most attention. The company guarantees a clear-headed high that may last the whole day. Irrespective of that, you should start small. Half of the edible may be enough. Just like with Delta EFFEX’s shot, you should wait before ingesting more.

We must tell you, however, that their product variety is not as wide as we would have expected. 3Chi seems more focused on wholesale buyers when it comes to their delta-8 goodies. For example, you can order a 1kg jug of delta-8 THC oil. It is described as so viscous that it turns solid at lower temperatures and can be broken into pieces. If you know what to do with a brick of delta-8 THC oil, by all means, go ahead and order it.

Pros

Innovative company

Most Popular delta-8 gummies

Great variety of edibles

A great choice for people interested in bulk purchases

Cons

Limited variety of delta-8 products in general

No delta-8 infused flowers for sale

Customer Reviews

Users were quite pleased with 3Chi products. Most of the reviewers acquired their goods in physical stores and headshops offline. They also kept mentioning their dispensaries regularly run out of 3Chi delta-8 goods because they sell out very quickly.

Some people thanked the company, saying their usage of 3Chi vape cartridges, for example, was reported to have helped with depression, anxiety, and pain relief.

Praise goes out to the company’s customer service team as well. It is no surprise, given that the company is dedicated to helping people by way of continuous research on how to create better products. With the overwhelmingly positive feedback, it is not difficult to believe customer testimonials when they say that 3Chi’s delta-8 tinctures or vape cartridges literally changed their lives.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of 3Chi for the Best Discount

How Did We Choose the Delta-8 Brands Available Online?

The market for delta-8 THC products is a relatively new niche. However, that does not mean there is a lack of options. The reality is quite the opposite. There are so many different brands to choose from, which can be confusing. So, it is pretty valid to think about how we managed to narrow down the list.

It was no easy task. We began by scouring the internet for the best brands and companies that produce and sell delta-8 goods. These include delta-8 enriched cannabis flowers, edibles, cookies, gummies, brownies, oils, and more.

Articles and Customer Reviews

The internet is ripe with information on this budding industry. We checked several articles and reviews by people who had already tried what the delta-8 brands offer. Additionally, we read through numerous testimonials to find the consensus regarding a specific manufacturer. In the name of science, we did our best not to form a final opinion before we went through all of the selected information on delta-8 vape carts, gummies, and flowers ourselves.

Brand Transparency

Next, we looked at how transparent the brand is with its customers. This included the information resources available on the company websites as well as product specifications. We found the most reputable brands had no qualms about displaying the production and extraction methods to potential buyers.

Third-Party Testing

Having quality products tested at labs of your choice is no big deal, but this is where third-party testing comes in. Brands send their goods to independent laboratories, where they are subjected to a variety of testing procedures. The findings of third-party testing are far more credible and ensure the product’s quality. This is why we made it a top priority in our selection process and ensured the brands on our list could give this assurance to their customers.

By doing this, we were able to narrow the list down to the top five delta-8 brands you will find listed below. We will do our best to describe the properties of each brand’s products as well as emphasize their main selling points.

Do bear in mind, however, that your mileage may vary. What appeals to some people may not appeal to others. In our opinion, the best thing to do is to get acquainted with the information below and try to make an informed purchase decision. Try things out for yourself and you will soon be able to tell which products suit your particular needs the best.

Without further ado, let us get right into the ranking section of this article. It is going to be worth your while, so sit back and dive into the deep end of the delta-8 industry with us.

Buyer’s Guide – Factors to Consider Before Purchasing Delta-8 Products Available Online

The top five best brands for delta-8 we have discussed above are guaranteed to provide you with high-quality products. They are reliable and well-known players in the industry, so you should not worry about purchasing your edibles, vape cartridges, flowers, or other products from them.

On the other hand, you may want to go for products from other manufacturers. Below, you will find a couple of things to consider before making a purchase.

Hemp Derivatives Sources

You should always make sure the delta-8 product you are going for is sourced from organic materials, i.e., actual hemp plants. We recommend checking whether there are any additives in the ingredients list as well. Steer clear of any inorganic compounds or delta-8 products developed in a test tube.

User Reviews

Check what other people have to say with regards to a specific brand you are considering buying from. It is always a good idea to check the internet for any reviews or testimonials — just open up your favorite search engine and type in “BRAND reviews.” That should give you a good idea of what people think and whether you should make the purchase. Then again, buying from well-known, established brands is even safer and may save you time.

Prices

Keep in mind the fact that delta-8 THC extraction is by no means a cheap process. If the price is set suspiciously low, we suggest refraining from making the purchase. Chances are, the product is not what the seller claims and may be harmful to your health. Ideally, you want to be on the lookout for oils, cartridges, etc., that seem to be priced reasonably and come with lab tests certification.

Personal Preferences

This one is a no-brainer — go for the products you enjoy the most. If you are an edible kind of person, do not succumb to peer pressure if everybody is recommending you to try vaping or smoking. You are the one person in the world who knows what is best for you, so always follow your own judgment.

How to Dose Delta-8 Infused Products?

The dosing recommendations depend on the method of ingestion. Smoking or vaping releases a different amount of delta-8 THC as opposed to imbibing oils or consuming THC edibles. Similarly, the effects of delta-8 last for a longer or shorter time.

If you are going to be blowing huge clouds of smoke out of your vape, try puffing at the lowest setting first. That way, you can see what adjustments need to be made. Start with a short puff and take your time — inhaling delta-8 THC makes the effects apparent relatively quickly. Once you are comfortably aware of your reaction to the oil, continue taking it as per your personal preference.

Take care not to overheat the oil to avoid burning it. When the flavor changes, swap the cartridge for a new one.

Furthermore, when it comes to edibles, always follow the instructions provided by the seller. They usually have the best directions for use tailored to the specific product and its potency. A general rule to follow is starting with ingesting one serving (e.g., one gummy) containing 20-25mgs of delta-8 THC and then wait for 30-45 minutes to see the effects.

After that time, you should be able to tell whether to take more. Chances are, you will definitely be feeling “it” and will know what all the buzz is about.

Finally, if you purchased a pre-rolled smokable, make sure to take it easy. Light it up and enjoy it like a cigar. There is no rush to finish it. It is even better if you have friends around with whom you can share it. We do not recommend smoking the whole thing in one sitting on your own, as you may get a bit too high, resulting in an unpleasant experience. Basically, do not be afraid of putting it out and coming back to finish it later.

FAQs About Delta-8 Brands

Q1. Are delta-8 THC products legal to purchase, consume, and own?

The website of each brand we wrote about above contains a legal disclaimer discussing this question. In short, the answer to the question is yes, it is legal to do all of those things. Since the active ingredient — delta-8 THC — is different from the federally outlawed delta-9 THC compound, there are no current restrictions with regards to its use, sale, or production. A contribution made to this line of thinking was the removal of the hemp plant from the Controlled Substances Act in 2018. It is expected, however, that the Federal Government will make an announcement regarding delta-8’s legal status in the coming years.

Q2. Is delta-8 THC inferior to delta-9?

This may be seen as a tricky question to answer. The high from delta-8 is not as strong as the one caused by the same amount of delta-9 THC. On the other hand, that may be seen as a positive. The usual THC high, which can make you feel stoned — or even worse, paranoid and anxious — is too much for some people. Therefore, delta-8 is a more mellow, smoother, and, in all regards, safer alternative to delta-9 THC.

Q3. Should I smoke, vape, or consume edibles with delta-8?

It is up to your personal preference. If you are a non-smoker or non-vaper, it may be an uncomfortable experience to ingest your dose of delta-8 that way. Edibles go down smoothly, are usually tasty, and provide a tapered high. There is another difference besides your preference for the method of ingestion, as well — inhaling delta-8 produces an effect that lasts a shorter duration when compared to edibles. Consuming a piece of brownie, for example, may lead to a high that lasts for several hours. In contrast, inhalation results in experiences that are usually up to 2 hours long.

Q4. Is delta-8 safe for my health?

It is always suggested to consult your physician before using any supplements or mind-altering substances, delta-8 included. We can safely say, however, there is plenty of research on the subject of THC effects on the human body and mind. The consensus is that there are definite benefits of delta-8 when it comes to pain relief, dealing with anxiety and depression, and the mediation of nausea. We also cannot ignore a growing number of people who are standing by the benefits of delta-8 THC products and saying how much they have helped.

In Conclusion: Where is Delta-8 Available Online?

We have taken a look at some of the best delta-8 THC brands on the market today. After narrowing them down to the top five, we have hopefully provided you with enough information to make an informed decision when it comes to purchasing your own delta-8 THC products.

We would recommend taking your time and trying out the delta-8 THC products from several of the best brands above. That way, you will discover which suits you and your needs best. Our recommendation would be to go for either Exhale Wellness or BudPop for their superior quality. No matter what your preferences are, we are sure at least one of them will hit the spot. So, relax, puff on your vape or take a bite out of an edible, and have a wonderful and relaxing day!