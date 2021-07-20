10 DC-Area Juice Spots to Check Out After Your Next Night on the Town

With bars and clubs open and full capacity again, Washingtonians may have forgotten the consequences that come along after an evening of drinking. Here’s where to pick up a refreshing juice the morning after:

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE; 675 I St., NW

Want to try some juice from a Michelin-starred chef? Check out the Ivy City and Chinatown locations of Baker’s Daughter from Gravitas owner Matt Baker. Wash down a breakfast taco with a “Dragon’s Elixir” (watermelon, lime, shishito pepper) or “Violeta” (pear, root vegetable, lemon, ginger).

Bar & Bean

2800 10th St., NE

This Brookland organic juice spot, which was founded last summer, offers classic single-fruit blends like beet, pineapple, and watermelon. For those looking to embark on a multi-day juice diet, Bar and Bean offers juice cleanse packages ranging from three to seven days.

Doi Moi

1800 14th St., NW

The modern Vietnamese restaurant, which reopened under new ownership last year, isn’t just a destination for tropical cocktails. You’ll also find fresh-pressed juices, such as watermelon and Thai basil or a mix of pineapple, mint, cilantro, lime, and five-spice.

Fight Juice

Some FreshFarm Farmers Market locations, Old Town Alexandria Farmers Market

Offering five unique flavor blends—including a “green” spinach-pineapple-carrot blend and a “red” pomegranate-beet-raspberry mix—Fight Juice is a fixture at DC-area farmers markets. The juices, which utilize produce from local farms, are made using a blender instead of a press, so you get plenty of vegetable fibers.

Jaco Juice and Taco Bar

1614 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Why not pair your juice with some classic hangover food? Jaco Juice and Taco Bar serves a full menu of juices, smoothies, and health shots alongside tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and rice bowls. Enjoy a “Mean Green” or “Kitchen Sink” juice (and a taco) on their Georgetown patio.

Jrink

Multiple DC area locations

If you’re having a craving for a celery juice, a tart cherry shot with turmeric and black pepper, or a multi-day juice “reboot,” Jrink has got you covered. No idea what you are looking for and just beginning to explore the world of juice? Take a quiz to discover which juice is right for you, or book a “wellness consult” with one of Jrink’s “Wellth Advisors.”

South Block

Multiple DC-area locations

South Block features an easy cleanse package, with juices numbered one through six that can be enjoyed individually or in order. They also offer a wide array of smoothies and acai bowls. If you’re in the mood for something a little more dairy-esque, check out their plant-based “mylks” made of cashews and dates.

Toastique

Multiple DC-area locations

Sip on blends featuring jalapeno, activated charcoal, or parsley in a departure from the strawberry and banana you might throw in the blender at home. And if you’re hungry, Toastique offers a selection of sweet and savory toasts.

Turning Natural

Multiple DC area locations

Founded by a former aeronautical engineer, Turning Natural aims to bring healthy options including juices to underserved communities in neighborhoods like Anacostia and District Heights, among others. Their menu includes a wide range of ingredients from cilantro to chlorophyll, with names like “Green Latifah” or the “Mikale Jackson.” Turning Natural also offers classes in juicing.

The Waterhole

4004 34th St., Mount Rainier

After picking up a pear-kale-cucumber juice, browse the Waterhole’s other health offerings, like black seed oil, Irish sea moss capsules, or Maca and Moringa powders. In addition to fresh produce, the Waterhole boasts all the essentials you’ll need to try your hand at at-home juicing.

