Where to Dine Outside for DC Summer Restaurant Week

Summer Restaurant Week returns on Monday, August 9 through Sunday, August 15. Over 200 restaurants across the DC area are participating, offering dinner menus for $35 and/or $55 per-person, as well as $22 lunches and brunches. Given reinstated mask mandates—and hopefully pleasant summer weather—patios may be the best seats in the house. Here are 20 options with garden patios, breezy terraces, and other nice outdoor amenities.

All-Purpose Capitol Riverfront

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Relax near water with a slice of Jersey-style pizza and cold glass of local beer on AP’s riverfront patio, or head up to the second floor roof deck to take in the view. Dinner

Ambar DC and Ambar Clarendon

523 8th St., SE; 2901 Wilson Boulevard

Enjoy Balkan cuisine al fresco at restaurateur Ivan Iricanin’s twin restaurants. Ambar on Capitol Hill recently underwent a revamp and boasts multiple outdoor areas, including a rooftop patio with fans. In Claredon you can perch on a corner patio. Lunch, dinner

China Chilcano

418 7th St., NW

Dine on Peruvian bites paired with summery cocktails on the pisco patio, named after the classic Peruvian brandy. Latin dishes combine flavors of Japanese and Chinese influnece in Peru—perfect for breezy patio weather. Lunch, dinner

Chloe

1331 4th St. SE

Feast on chef Haidar Karoum’s contemporary American cuisine on Chloe’s outdoor patio in Navy Yard. Dinner

Convival

801 O St., NW

Head to Shaw for chef Cedric Maupillier’s brassiere fare on this umbrella-covered patio. Choose from a large variety of items like croque monsieur and beef bourguignon. Dinner

Cuba Libre

801 9th St., NW

Old Havana or DC? Try tasty Cuban food and drinks from the rum bar on Cuba Libre’s tropical streetery outfitted with plants, flowers, and umbrellas. Dinner

District Winery

385 Water St., SE

Sip a glass of wine, included with your Restaurant Week meal, on this pretty waterfront patio in Navy Yard. The winery makes grape-to-glass bottles—often using grapes imported from Virginia or the West Coast—which you can match with New American dishes at the restaurant. Private cabana rentals are also available. Dinner

Farmers Fishers Bakers

3000 K Street, NW

Sample a wide range of dishes from the menu at this crowd-pleasing restaurant, which serves everything from fried chicken to pastas and sushi. The patio overlooks the fountain at the Georgetown waterfront. Lunch, dinner

Glover Park Grill

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Relax with all-American cooking on this large “grill terrace,” where there’s often live music on the weekends. Dinner

Laos in Town

250 K St., NE

Enjoy bright, fiery Laotian flavors—both omnivore and vegan—on the expansive corner patio. Try one of the many fruit and herb-infused cocktails at the indoor/outdoor bar. Lunch, dinner

Mintwood Place

1813 Columbia Rd., NW

Mintwood’s streetery, which boasts an airy covered section lined with plants, is open for Restaurant Week. Choose from a large selection of appetizers and entrees like their wood-roasted chicken or mussels Provençal. Finish your meal with your choice of matcha crusted creme brulee or black magic cake. Dinner

Mi Vida

98 District Sq.,, SW

There are plenty of outdoor spots to choose from on Mi Vida’s waterfront patio, where you can dine on colorful Mexican plates with margaritas overlooking the Potomac River. Lunch, dinner

Nick’s Riverside Grill

3050 K St., NW

Enjoy people watching and the Georgetown waterfront scene from the big waterfront patio. For lunch, choose between mahi mahi tacos, a surf-n-turf burger, or margarita pizza. Dinner includes options like Atlantic salmon or jerk chicken from the grill. Lunch, dinner

Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW

Go for upscale Italian fare during Restaurant Week on Officina’s rooftop patio, designed with warm wood and decorated with vibrant greenery. There’s also terrace seating. Diners can catch a view of the sunset overlooking the Potomac River. Dinner

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

Dine on homemade pastas and wood-grilled Italian dishes by the river on this large patio in Navy Yard. Dinner

Ser

1110 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

Try Spanish dishes on this patio, located in front of the restaurant, in Ballston. During Restaurant week, Ser will offer a wine pairing for $25 per guest to compliment dishes like grilled hanger steak with chimichurri sauce and fingerling potatoes. Lunch, dinner

Shilling Canning Company

360 Water St., SE

Your Restaurant Week meal may include herbs from chef Reid Shilling’s culinary garden surrounding the patio. Sit among the plants while you enjoy a three-course meal highlighting ingredients from the Chesapeake region. Brunch, dinner

The Grill

99 Market Square, SW

Dine on wood-fired meat and seafood on the Grill’s Potomac riverfront patio, which serves a $55 dinner menu for Restaurant Week. In the mood for a fun drink? The house punch topped with a grilled mango is the way to go. Lunch, dinner

TTT

2900 Wilson Blvd Suite 103, Arlington

Eat Mexican-inspired street food on this colorful rooftop in Clarendon. Choose from a wide variety of Restaurant Week menu items like birria ramen and tacos. Note there’s also a Silver Spring location offering restaurant week (minus the rooftop views). Lunch, dinner

Zaytinya

701 9th St NW

Chef Jose Andres’s Mediterranean classic in Penn Quarter still feels like an escape—especially on the tree-shaded patio out front. Lunch, dinner

