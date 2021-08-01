5 Great Travel Deals

A Luxurious, Historic Staycation

Where: The Jefferson, 1200 16th St., NW; 202-448-2300.

What’s special: This historic boutique hotel (circa 1923) features impeccable service and an ideal location—near the White House, monuments, and museums. Mixed in with its antiques and historic artifacts are 21st-century amenities such as TVs in the bathroom mirrors and rainfall showers. Have an evening cocktail at Quill, then breakfast in the Greenhouse, under the hotel’s beautiful skylight. On property is a 24–hour fitness center; guests also have complimentary access to the pool and larger fitness center across the street at the University Club. At the hotel, guests can download one of in-house historian Susan Sullivan Lagon’s curated itineraries (for example, “Alexander Hamilton and his ties to Washington,” or “How Women Helped Shape American Life and Culture”) and start exploring Washington. Dogs are welcome at the hotel, too. A bonus: For each reservation, a children’s book is purchased for the DC Public Library’s “Books from Birth” program. The program, founded by Dolly Parton, sends all enrolled DC children one Imagination Library book to keep each month from birth until they are five.

The deal: Washingtonian readers receive a 15 percent savings off the best available rate when they book a stay this summer at The Jefferson, DC. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through Labor Day.

On the Water in Annapolis

Where: Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, an Independent Collection Hotel & Resort, 80 Compromise St., Annapolis; 888-773-0786.

What’s special: Newly renovated, this is the only hotel in Annapolis on the waterfront. From the hotel, it’s easy to visit the Naval Academy, walk around historic Annapolis with its shops and restaurants, or go sailing on the Chesapeake Bay.

The deal: This Washingtonian exclusive deal gives 20 percent off a second night when guests stay Sunday through Thursday, plus a welcome beverage at check-in. To book click here.

When: Book during August for stays through December 31, 2021.

Two If By Land: A Pair of Boston Hotels

Where: The Whitney Hotel Boston, an Independent Collection Hotel & Resort, 170 Charles St., Boston; 617-367-1866.

What’s special: This luxury boutique hotel is in the charming Beacon Hill neighborhood, with its brick townhouses, shops, and restaurants. Outside, the hotel is a 1909 brick classic; inside, it’s a chic, modern oasis. Rooms have large windows, Frette robes, and organic bath amenities from the Australian line Grown Alchemist. The suites showcase sweeping views of Beacon Hill, the Charles River, Cambridge, and beyond. The hotel has a fitness center and complimentary bikes to explore the area. Nearby is Boston Common and Public Gardens. This hotel is ideal for those who have been to Boston and want more of a neighborhood experience.

The deal: The Washingtonian readers’ exclusive package includes 10 percent off rooms and a $25 food and beverage credit to use at the Whitney’s Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Peregrine. To book click here.

When: Book during August for stays through December 31, 2021.

Where: The Boxer, an Independent Collection Hotel & Resort, 107 Merrimac St., Boston; 617-624-0202.

What’s special: This modern boutique hotel is in the historic North End. Though modern, it’s actually in a historic setting, the redesigned landmark Flatiron Building. Tufted bed frames, and gas-lamp-feel pendant lamps and sconces bring a bit of a historic feel to guest rooms. Modern amenities include complimentary high-speed WiFi, Keurig coffee machines, and iHome smart features. It’s walking distance to the historic buildings of Boston Harbor, the Italian bistros of the North End, the green spaces and statues of Boston Common, as well as restaurants and shopping. This hotel is perfect for the novice Boston tourist.

The deal: The exclusive Washingtonian reader deal includes 20 percent off rooms and suites plus 20 percent off food and beverages at the on-site Bulfinch restaurant. To book click here.

When: Book during August for stays through December 31, 2021.

Water and Sun in Mexico

Where: Marriott Cancun Resort, Cancun, Mexico, +52- 998-881-2000; JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa, Cancun, Mexico, +52-998-848-9600.

What’s special: The Marriott Cancun Resort is located beachfront and adjacent to its sister property, the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa. Both hotels have floor-to-ceiling windows as well as balconies to take in the magnificent water views. The Marriott Cancun Resort is more of a family resort, while the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa is more upscale—it just underwent a $40-million-dollar upgrade to its 447 ocean-facing guest rooms. The JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa now has a Mayan flair with authentic Mexican textiles and reclaimed wood accents adorned with carved drawings. The rooms have oversized bathrooms with rainfall showers and freestanding soaking tubs. There’s an adults-only infinity pool for those staying at the JW Marriott. The sister properties share activities including jet-skiing, volleyball, tennis (lighted courts), swimming, and a kids’ club. They also share 10 restaurants offering a wide variety of food, including Mexican, Japanese, Italian, and Southwestern. Guests who want to explore history can plan a day trip to Mayan ruins.

The deal: Washingtonian readers receive a complimentary margarita tasting, a value of $49. Rates for the Marriott Cancun Resort start at $219 and JW Marriott Cancun start at $339. To book the Marriott Cancun Resort call +52- 998-881-2000 and for the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa call +52-998-848-9600. For either, mention the Washingtonian deal.

When: Book through September 30 for travel through December 24, 2021.