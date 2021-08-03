The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them

DC

Bought by: Chloe Arsenberg, deputy bureau chief for NBC News Washington.

Listed: $3,400,000.

Sold: $3,345,000.

Days on market: 226.

Where: Wesley Heights.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus three fireplaces, a two-car ga­rage, a terraced garden, and a pool.

Bought by: Alexis Pelosi, principal at Pelosi Law Group, and Laurence Pelosi, a real-estate investor.

Listed: $1,995,000.

Sold: $1,900,000.

Days on market: 37.

Where: Logan Circle.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and baths, with a deck, a patio, and an in-law suite.

Sold by: Eric Washington, former chief judge of the DC Court of Appeals, and wife Sheryl Webber Washington, former vice president of public affairs for UPS.

Listed: $1,385,000.

Sold: $1,563,000.

Days on market: 7.

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and five baths on a corner lot, with a sunroom, a big backyard, and a finished basement.

Bought by: Arthur Delaney, senior re­porter at HuffPost.

Listed: $1,375,000.

Sold: $1,485,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: Capitol Hill.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Fully renovated, with four bedrooms and baths (including an in-law suite), a backyard, and off-street parking.

Maryland

Bought by: Peter Manos, managing partner of Arlington Capital Partners.

Listed: $5,995,000.

Sold: $5,500,000.

Days on market: 10.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Nearly 12,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, six baths, a pool, and an elevator.

Sold by: Angela Cooper Marriott, ex-wife of the Marriott hotel family’s John Marriott III.

Listed: $4,950,000.

Sold: $4,775,000.

Days on market: 156.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Tudor.

Bragging points: Recently renovated, on a half-acre lot, with five bedrooms and baths, a screened porch, and gated entry.

Sold by: Greta Van Susteren, TV host, and husband John Coale, a lawyer.

Listed: $2,995,000.

Sold: $2,870,000.

Days on market: 201.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Land.

Bragging points: A woodsy 1.7-acre lot, about a mile from downtown Bethesda.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit.

This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.