DC Summer Restaurant Week, DC Run Crew’s Anniversary, and a Virtual Nature Walk: Things to Do in DC, August 9-11

Hey y’all!

We’ve got a virtual nature walk, DC Run Crew’s Anniversary, and DC Summer Restaurant Week.

You may feel like everything is impossible sometimes, but you can get through it!

Here’s what you should check out this week:

Yum: Summer Restaurant Week is kicking off on Monday, and there are more than 200 restaurants in the DC area participating in the promotion. That’s a lot. If you can’t decide on what to eat, we’ve got suggestions for new restaurants to try.

Get that adrenaline pumpin’: Looking to get back in shape after more than a year in quarantine, but still need a special reason to get out of the house? Join the DC Run Crew for their anniversary on Monday. The running club is celebrating with a HIIT & Run workout that will feature high-intensity exercises between running intervals. If you’re not an experienced runner, there is an easy-level workout that you can do. Monday 8/9 at 7 PM; Free, register here.

Find your peace: Take a moment to recuperate from the Monday madness on a virtual nature walk with interdisciplinary art collective CULTIVATE. Inga Adda, this year’s Cultivate Project Grant winner, created a self-guided, participatory walk in the woods of Montgomery County, Md. As you move through the trail, you will see various prompts and questions that ask you to examine the natural world. Free, find out more here.

Try something new: If you’re looking for a new beer to try, Pizzeria Paradiso Dupont is adding a special “Out of Market” beer on tap every Wednesday this month. This pizza joint will kick off the promotion this week with the Double Hop Hop DIPA from Aeronaut Brewing.

Family fun: Gather by the campfire with your family, friends, and furry companions at Camp Summer House: Campfire Jamboree on Wednesday. You can sing campfire songs, play some corn hole and badminton, or take a shot at archery. If you arrive fast enough, you will have the chance to snag a free s’mores kit or snow cone. Wednesday 8/11 at 5:30 PM; Free, register here.

Hope for the future: There is another book about climate change on the market, but this one is different. Climate movement organizer Daniel Sherrell shares how it feels to imagine a future under the effect of climate change in his memoir Warmth: Coming of Age at the End of the World. He will discuss his new book and the climate movement with Sunrise DC organizer Damon Barnes at Lost City Books. Copies of Warmth will be available for purchase. Wednesday 8/11 at 7:30 PM; Free, find out more here.

That's all for today, folks.

