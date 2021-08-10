11 Extra Dog-Friendly Patios and Beer Gardens Around DC

Spend the dog days of summer hanging out with your pooch (and plenty of water and shade!) on one of these pup-friendly patios around DC. Many of these places go above and beyond with puppy ice cream, dog beer—yes, that’s a thing—and even off-leash play areas. Also, National Dog Day is coming up on August 26, and we’ve got a few ideas on how to celebrate our favorite furry friends.

Bardo

25 Potomac Ave., SE

Head to this huge dog-friendly beer garden in Navy Yard near Nationals Park with your pup (or three). There’s plenty of space for your pup to run around a designated dog park while you sip a fresh brew on the one-acre riverfront lot.

Bark Social

935 Prose St., North Bethesda

This new dog park/beer garden/restaurant offers plenty of space for pups to run free, plus tasty food and drink menus for humans (cold beer, hand-rolled pretzels), and dogs (puppy ice cream). Pro tip: day passes ($10 on weekdays, $15 on weekends) are available in-person as well as memberships, and it’s helpful to register your dog in advance for faster entry.

Dog Day festivities: Bring your pup to movie night in the park to enjoy a classic hit comedy from 7 to 9:30 PM. Get to the event early to enjoy 20 percent off cocktails, frozen drinks, and wine during Yappy Hour from 11AM to 6 PM.

Brewski’s Barkhaus

516 Bellefonte Ave., Alexandria

This dog-centric restaurant and bar in Alexandria is outfitted with off-leash indoor and outdoor dog parks, as well as food and drink for furry friends—puppuccinos, egg and rice bowls—as well as adults and kids (we’re there for weekday “yappy hour” or brunch). Note: day passes ($10) are available as well as monthly memberships, and it’s helpful to register your dog in advance as proof of pet vaccinations are required.

Dog Day festivities: Barkhaus opens early at 11 AM on August 26 with free puppuccinos, “dog beer,” and food specials. Later, get dressed up for The Pet Gala, a ticketed event supporting the National Humane Society from 7:30 to 10PM. Black tie attire is required for all pups and humans, and tickets ($75) are on sale now.

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Both the Shaw and Navy Yard beer gardens welcome dogs, big and small. A “puppy provisions” menu includes treats, puppuccinos, and several (non-alcoholic) Good Boy Dog Beer flavors like “IPAlot in the Yard” and “Session Squirrel.” For humans, there’s a happy hour menu with German beers, Lambrusco, and brisket sandwiches.

Dog Day festivities: Post a photo of and your furry pal in front of a special National Dog Day backdrop to get a wristband for access to happy hour pricing all night long.

Electric Cool-Aid

512 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Pups are always welcome at this fenced-in Shaw bar offering frozen drinks, canned beer and wine, and a rotating selection of food trucks. A “dog days” drink menu for humans features fun frozens like lime-in-the-coconut and (why not?) Jello shots.

The Garden

1503 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Relax with four-legged friends, casual eats, and 16 beers on tap in this all-day beer garden in Del Ray. There’s no dog park but there’s corn hole and a kid’s section to keep little humans occupied.

Dog Day festivities: Extra food and drink specials are available from 4 to 7 PM, plus, all doggos get a free treat.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

Vibe out in The Oasis, a tropical outdoor space, and treat your pup to some dog ice cream or “DA PBB,” a medley of peanut butter treats, from the Hook Hall Hounds menu.

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Come to this dog-friendly spot hungry for bar eats like loaded grilled cheese and tater tots— thirsty for beer (or moonshine). An outdoor patio is dog-friendly, and they’ve hosted regular adoption events with local shelters.

Dog Day festivities: For a $30 donation to Project Second Chance, four-legged partygoers at the “Pups N Paint Pawty” will be given supplies to “paint” their own abstract masterpiece with some peanut butter encouragement. A special artisan dog food menu incorporating bratwursts, beef hot dogs, and plant-based options will also be available. Heavy Seas Brewing, Jose Cuervo, and several other breweries and distilleries will also be there to support the rescue.

Larry’s Lounge

1840 18th St., NW

Everyone is welcome at Larry’s—even pups! Bring your companion to their dog-friendly outdoor patio in Dupont, outfitted with water bowls and ample treats from the friendly staff.

Opaline Bar & Brasserie

806 15th St., NW

Enjoy French fare like steak frites and ratatouille with your best friend by your side on this Parisian-designed, dog-friendly patio in downtown DC.

Dog Day festivities: Bring your dog to the sidewalk café between 4:30 and 7:30 PM on August 26 for “Pups on the Patio,” featuring a special menu including chicken, salmon, and steak created just for pups by the culinary team. Be sure to dress your dog in Parisian canine couture to compete for prizes. Humans can enjoy light fare and special cocktails like the PoodleTini and Bulldog Daiquiri. If you don’t have a dog, or are looking to add to your four-legged family, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue will be on site with adorable, adoptable pets.

Vola’s Dockside Grill

101 North Union St., Alexandria

Wind down by the Alexandria riverfront on this dog-friendly, waterfront patio. The view is special, but so is the menu for dogs, featuring grilled chicken, puppy frozen yogurt with apples, and beef patties with carrots.

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NW

Run, don’t walk, with your dog to this huge German beer garden in NoMa, where they can cool off with refreshing water bowls and you can quaff a cold beer.

Dog Day festivities: From 4 to 9 PM on August 26, Wunder Garten will host “Paw-Awesome,” an event marked with Brewery Bone Treat Flights, pup beverages, giveaways, and contests for best dressed dogs. Pet vendors will be onsite with toys and fashion.

Join the conversation!