The Sales Gallery for Amaris is now open by appointment. This immersive gallery space features a display kitchen and five-piece bath as well as architectural models of Amaris and The Wharf giving prospective clients the opportunity to explore the newest condominiums coming to The Wharf.

Designed by the world-renowned architect, Rafael Viñoly, the 12-story, 96-unit waterfront condominium residence combines bold architecture with timeless interiors and sweeping views in a setting unlike any other. Each residence will offer a spacious balcony or terrace in addition to floor-to-ceiling windows, wide-plank, French European white oak flooring, custom Italian kitchen and bath cabinetry by Stevali and honed marble kitchen countertops with waterfall edge kitchen islands.

The interior spaces and residences, designed by the internationally acclaimed architect, Thomas Juul-Hansen, range from one-bedroom to four-bedroom, including split-level penthouses.

Amaris’ thoughtful design extends to its amenity spaces. Across approximately 20,000 square feet, these expansive amenities provide a place of both replenishment and tranquility. The Wellness & Fitness Area spans approximately 7,000 square feet and will feature a 2,000+ square-foot fitness center with three private training rooms, locker rooms, a 25-yard, two-lane indoor salt-water lap pool and a spa suite that includes a sauna, spa, experiential shower and private treatment room.

Beyond the Wellness & Fitness Area, Amaris offers a spacious residents’ lounge, a screening room and a guest suite. Amaris also features an approximately 6,000-square-foot outdoor terrace on the building’s sixth floor designed by Parker Rodriguez that offers ample waterfront lounge seating and fire pits, as well as entertaining space equipped with a grill and an alfresco dining area.

In addition to the expansive residences and amenity spaces, the entrance of Amaris will open to a 1.5-acre park, The Green, designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates (MVVA), offering seating areas, shade trees and elegant landscaping, tied together by a water basin outfitted with an iconic centerpiece fountain made of sculptural raw Montclair Danby marble.

To learn more about Amaris and to schedule an appointment to visit the Sales Gallery with Hoffman Realty, the exclusive listing brokerage for Amaris, visit AmarisDC.com.