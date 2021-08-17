Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Are Becoming Parents

Ever since the low-drama Biden adminstration came to power, Transportation Secretary and onetime presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has been a rare commodity in Washington: A political-class celebrity. Sightings of the former South Bend, Indiana mayor biking around Navy Yard, waiting in line for bagels and dining out with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been widely documented; one restaurant he visited saw fit to announce their star turns to the world.

And now, as if on cue, Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg are offering fans a new reason for excitement: A new baby.

In a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Buttigieg announced the blessed event, saying he and Chasten have “become parents,” adding that the process isn’t over yet.

For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 17, 2021

The prospect of a Baby Buttigieg is not entirely news. Buried down in the Washington Post’s July profile of Chasten, he said the couple had been trying to adopt for a year, “going through home studies and parenting workshops, writing up descriptions of their family values and ideal weekends.”