National Symphony Orchestra Will Perform a 9/11 Remembrance Concert

The National Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday that it will perform a free “Concert of Remembrance” on Friday, September 10, at 7:30 PM to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, as well as to reflect on the losses from the Covid pandemic thus far and to honor pandemic front-line workers.

The concert will be conducted by NSO music director Gianandrea Noseda and will include performances by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and Grammy-winning artist Isabel Leonard. There will also be guest speakers throughout the night, though the speakers have not been confirmed yet, according to the Kennedy Center.

Starting September 1, Kennedy Center guests must prove they’re fully vaccinated to attend indoor events. Exceptions are made for children under 12 or guests with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prevent them from being vaccinated— these groups must provide a recent negative Covid test to attend. All guests must wear masks, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

Tickets for the concert are free and first-come, first-serve. They can be reserved on the Kennedy Center’s website.