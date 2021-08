The Washington Monument remains closed on Wednesday as the National Park Service works to repair damage from a lightning strike on Sunday night. The lightning knocked out the monument’s key-card entry system as well as the electronic system that allows people to call and send elevators.

NPS is still waiting for delivery of parts it needs to fix the systems, says spokesperson Mike Litterst. As a result, it can’t yet provide a reopening date.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms