DC Concert Giant I.M.P. Tightens Restrictions: You Must Be Vaxxed to Get in, No Negative Tests Will Do

Want to see a show at the Anthem, 9:30, or Merriweather? Get a shot.

Photograph by Evy Mages

I.M.P. Productions has tightened its restrictions for concerts at the Anthem, the 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion, and the Lincoln Theatre: As of October 17, all attendees must be vaccinated. Negative Covid tests won’t get you in.

Additionally, patrons at the Anthem, 9:30 Club, and Lincoln Theatre must wear masks unless actively eating or drinking. Masks will remain optional at Merriweather, an outdoor venue, though the company encourages patrons to wear them.

The only exceptions to the policy will be children under 12 and people who have a “doctor-certified medical exception,” the company says. I.M.P. requires its employees to be fully vaccinated to work indoors.

