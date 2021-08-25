The Washington Monument Could Actually Reopen Soon

The Washington Monument has been closed since lightning descended like Thor’s hammer early on Sunday, August 15, and knocked out its key-card entry and elevator call systems. Since then, the National Park Service has waited for replacement parts to arrive to fix the damage, a wait that has stretched into this week.

The parts have finally arrived and installation will begin Thursday morning, says NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst. What does that mean for the monument’s reopening? They’ll know more by Thursday afternoon, he promises.

Washingtonian will continue to cover this story.