This grand Federal style brick colonial exudes the design and proportions typical of the period and boasts a rich eastern shore history. Known as the Dr. Dodson House, it was built in 1799 with additions made in 1872.

Expansive windows allow light to flood into its numerous high-ceilinged rooms. It offers five bedrooms, including four en suite bedrooms and a generously proportioned, private primary suite as well as five handsome, wood-burning fireplaces. It is spacious yet simultaneously warm and inviting.

This luxurious property has operated as both a private residence and a bed and breakfast and continues to offer both residential and commercial purposes.

The property’s history is not void of modern benefits, including central air and a large eat- in, state-of-the-art commercial kitchen with a six-burner Vulcan stove, dual ovens and multiple sinks, making food preparation an absolute delight.

The home’s exterior is as enchanting as its interior. It boasts a charming carriage house complete with parking garage, back patio with America in Bloom award-winning gardens, and an elegant sawn baluster two-tier front porch. From its second level following the Civil War, abolitionist Frederick Douglass spoke to crowds, after meeting his former slave master inside the home to offer forgiveness, making the property one of profound significance as a place of reconciliation.

Listed for the first time in decades, schedule your private showing of this extraordinary property at 200 Cherry Street in St. Michaels, MD today.

Price: $1,975,000.00

Buyers agent $10K Bonus- call for details

