Scary Scenes of Flooding Around DC After Last Night’s Insane Rain From Hurricane Ida

The thundering remnants of Hurricane Ida are here. Heavy rainfall from early Wednesday morning has caused high levels of flooding throughout Washington, and left at least one person dead and one person still unaccounted for at an apartment complex in Rockville.

Ida is expected to continue pouring down rain throughout the day, with potential risk for tornadoes and more flooding. Here are the scary scenes people have witnessed already:

This is what people in apartments off of Twinbrook Parkway in Rockville woke up to. The man who gave me this video lives on the third level and says he woke up to people screaming then saw this ⬇️ @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/rs2jdu3LLA — Kristen Powers (@Kristen7News) September 1, 2021

Flooding at congressional towers in rockville, md. We can’t get out. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/xLGiA98YFd — Parker Walton (@ParkerJWalton) September 1, 2021

Take a look at this! A man shared this video with me of the water rushing into his terrace level apartment. @wusa9 @DCAllisontv @AnnieYuTV @TonyPerkinsFMTV pic.twitter.com/ZvbIRPLRNl — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) September 1, 2021

Morning commute was absolutely wild, I may have been better off taking my kayak! This is the Clara Barton Parkway in DC ⛈🌊 #Ida #DCwx pic.twitter.com/pzX5ZCkfiu — Kevin Kuzminski (@KevinKuzminski) September 1, 2021

Scenes from a county road this morning in Vienna. PLEASE do not drive through flooded roads. There’s more rain coming our way today from #Ida. Turn around, don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/Lx6IE840gI — Fairfax County Government 🇺🇸 😷 (@fairfaxcounty) September 1, 2021

BREAKING: Rockville residents had to be rescued early this morning after their apartments were flooded. Two people remain unaccounted for.@Kristen7News has the latest, including an interview with Fire Chief Scott Goldstein: https://t.co/tU6zvguJpl pic.twitter.com/1RMfOpnnW6 — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) September 1, 2021

Sever flooding at Rock Creek Woods Apartments in Rockville. Many families need to find new homes. A live update @fox5dc on #GoodDayDC at 9am. pic.twitter.com/zn0RCIeUZk — Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) September 1, 2021

Approx 4:29am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 7600 block of Seans Terrace in Lanham for a collapse investigation. On scene crews found a tree into home as a result of storm. No injuries or transports. @PGCountyOEM on scene to assist family. pic.twitter.com/D0CXEw8Oci — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) September 1, 2021

#BREAKING NEWS: Authorities say two residents of an apartment complex in Rockville are unaccounted for after flood waters related to the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida swept through the region early Wednesday morning. https://t.co/einCt7MpYC @barnardfox5dc pic.twitter.com/BeNWofSg0f — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) September 1, 2021

IN DAYLIGHT: just some of the cars in the Congressional Towers parking lot. Some drivers are awaiting tow trucks, some are Ubering to work, and others are trying to start their cars on their own pic.twitter.com/eARLMc0IU7 — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) September 1, 2021