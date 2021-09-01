News & Politics

Scary Scenes of Flooding Around DC After Last Night’s Insane Rain From Hurricane Ida

At least one person is dead. Many are stranded.

Photograph via iStock.

The thundering remnants of Hurricane Ida are here. Heavy rainfall from early Wednesday morning has caused high levels of flooding throughout Washington, and left at least one person dead and one person still unaccounted for at an apartment complex in Rockville.

Ida is expected to continue pouring down rain throughout the day, with potential risk for tornadoes and more flooding. Here are the scary scenes people have witnessed already:

