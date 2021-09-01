September Travel Deals

Appalachian Mountain High

Where: The Bristol Hotel, 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, VA; 276-696-3535.

What’s special: This 65-room hotel is the first boutique hotel in the Appalachian Mountain city and is housed in a 1925 landmark, the former Executive Plaza. Guests can take hikes along the Appalachian Trail courtesy of the hotel’s curated maps. At Lumac, the city’s only rooftop bar, guests can drink small-batch brews and barrel-aged whiskeys, and listen to live music, while enjoying a 360-degree view of the mountains and the city center. The on-site Vivian’s Table offers a chophouse-style Appalachian menu with such dishes as smoked trout dip, grilled rainbow trout, and fried-green-tomato caprese.

The deal: The hotel is offering Washingtonian readers 15 percent off the room rate and complimentary breakfast for two at Vivian’s Table. Rates start at $159 a night after the discount. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through October 31, 2021.

DC Staycation

Where: The Kimpton George Hotel, 15 E St., NW; 202-347-4200.

What’s special: This Kimpton hotel on Capitol Hill is close to Union Station, Smithsonian museums, Eastern Market, and other DC attractions. At Bistro Bis, guests can enjoy French Fare on the outdoor terrace. Plus, the hotel hosts a complimentary evening wine hour.

The deal: The “Put it in Park” package includes valet parking for just $1. Washingtonian readers also get a “Warm Welcome,” a complimentary upgrade to an Executive King room. Rates start at $210 a night. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2021.

Pacific Coastal Luxury

Where: L’Auberge Del Mar, 1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA; 858-386-1336.

What’s special: This resort occupies an idyllic location—overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Another plus: It recently underwent a $10.5 million renovation. The luxury guest rooms have been upgraded, as well as the spacious pool, the upscale pool bar overlooking the Pacific, and the “Living Room,” the central hub and lobby area. The resort also added a new restaurant, Adelaide, with dramatic ocean views. In a separate seaside cottage is Spa L’Auberge.

The deal: The “Mid-Week Sneakaway” package includes accommodations, waived resort fees, and valet parking. Washingtonian readers who book this deal will receive an exclusive welcome beverage upon arrival, a $30 value, and a $20 appetizer. The package costs $550 per night. Use the code “Special” when booking on the hotel’s website.

When: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday in September.

Mission: Sneakaway

Where: San Diego Mission Bay Resort, 1775 East Mission Bay Dr., San Diego, CA; 619-677-1161.

What’s special: The resort sits on the edge of Mission Bay and has undergone a $32 million redesign. Guests can walk on the beach, chill poolside with a drink and take in the relaxing water views, play tennis, hit the fitness center, and enjoy a treatment at the luxe spa. There are multiple dining options including Covewood, with its Mission Bay views and fresh seafood. The resort is 15 minutes from the San Diego airport and downtown San Diego.

The deal: The “Mid-Week Sneakway” package includes waived parking fees and a nightly $25 food and beverage credit. Washingtonian readers also get complimentary late checkout, valued at up to $100. The package costs $275 per night. Use the code “Special” when booking on the hotel’s website.

When: Valid for stays in September, Sunday through Thursday.