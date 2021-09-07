Three DC Pools Will Be Open to Dogs This Sunday

The dog days of summer may be behind us, but the dog day of DC’s pools is almost upon us— this Sunday, your dog can go for a swim in a participating pool as part of the annual Doggie Day Swim DC. The three locations are Upshur Outdoor Pool in Petworth (LOL, “pet”), Randall Pool in Southwest Waterfront, and Francis Outdoor Pool in West End.

The event begins at noon, and admission is free. However, all dogs must have a valid dog license (no photocopies allowed) and tag from the DC Department of Health. But if your dog doesn’t have one, licenses will be issued on site. The cost is $15 for neutered/spayed dogs, and $50 for non-neutered/spayed dogs.

All dog handlers must be at least 16 or older and are not allowed to enter or swim in the pools. All dogs must be up-to-date on vaccinations and spayed or neutered. More information on the event’s details and rules can be found on the Doggie Day Swim website.