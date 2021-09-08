DC

Sold by: Bret Baier, Fox News anchor, and wife Amy Baier.

Listed: $6,900,000.

Sold: $6,500,000.

Days on market: 126.

Where: Berkley.

Style: Manor.

Bragging points: About 11,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, seven baths, an elevator, a basketball court, and a lap pool.

Sold by: Franklin Raines, former CEO of Fannie Mae, and Denise Grant, founder of Overlook Strategies.

Listed: $5,999,000.

Sold: $5,350,000.

Days on market: 101.

Where: West End.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: A three-bedroom, six-bath penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton, with two levels, more than 5,000 square feet inside, and a 4,000-square-foot terrace.

Sold by: Michael Kaiser, chairman of the Devos Institute of Arts Management and former president of the Kennedy Center, and John Roberts, an economist.

Listed: $2,395,000.

Sold: $2,250,000.

Days on market: 310.

Where: West End.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: A corner unit at the Ritz-Carlton, with more than 2,800 square feet, three bedrooms, four baths, a new kitchen with Wolf appliances, and marble in all the bathrooms.

Bought by: Mark Paustenbach, senior vice president at the strategic-communications firm ROKK Solutions.

Listed: $2,250,000.

Sold: $2,250,000.

Days on market: 0.

Where: Berkley.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: More than 4,000 square feet, with four bedrooms, six baths, and a walkout-level garden and deck.

Sold by: Reid Weingarten, partner at Steptoe & Johnson.

Listed: $1,975,000.

Sold: $1,975,000.

Days on market: 9.

Where: Woodley Park.

Style: Tudor.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and four baths, with an eat-in kitchen, large deck, and wood-burning fireplace.

Bought by: Faiz Shakir, adviser to Bernie Sanders and founder of the media startup More Perfect Union, and Sarah Miller, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project.

Listed: $1,750,000.

Sold: $1,750,000.

Days on market: 5.

Where: Capitol Hill.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and four baths, including a lower-level in-law suite, garage parking, and a landscaped patio.

Virginia

Bought by: Alexander Merton, a partner at Quinn Emanuel.

Listed: $2,995,000.

Sold: $2,975,000.

Days on market: 8.

Where: McLean.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: 13,000-plus square feet on more than an acre, with seven bedrooms, ten baths, a five-car garage, a sport court, and a saltwater pool.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit.

This article appears in the September 2021 issue of Washingtonian.