The Kennedy Center’s 50th Anniversary, Greek Fest, and an Immersive Art Exhibition: Things to Do in DC, September 9-12

We’ve got the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary celebration, Greek Fest, and an immersive art exhibition.

Immersive art: The Merriweather District in Columbia is launching its Artist-in-Residence program with a four-day immersive art exhibition this weekend. HUEPHORIA combines sound, culture, and performance art to create an interactive experience that “blurs the lines between art and reality.” The featured artwork will use a variety of themes, such as original musical compositions, kinetic sculptures, cultural commentary on Black masculinity, and live performance. You can purchase tickets for $12, but free tickets are available for teachers, students, and children. Friday 9/9 through Sunday 9/12; Buy tickets here.

A special anniversary: The Kennedy Center is holding a free weekend celebration to mark the beginning of the cultural center’s 50th anniversary. Events include several live performances, a hand dance class, and a film screening of Inside Out. If you can’t make it this weekend, all performances will be available to watch online. Friday 9/9 through Saturday 9/11; Free, learn more here.

Wanderlust: The Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Washington, D.C. is hosting a three-day festival in Silver Spring to celebrate Greek culture. Guests can get a taste of Greece through several yummy options—including lamb shanks, spanakopita, and moussaka. There will also be live Greek music and dancing. Friday 9/10 through Sunday 9/12; Free admission, learn more here.

Bottoms up: Old Town Cocktail Week is returning on Friday with a slew of cocktail-themed events. The festivities will kick off with a cocktail-making contest where local mixologists and chefs team up to create the most artistic cocktail and appetizer pairing. Other events this weekend include workout classes (followed by mocktails) and a rum tasting aboard the Tall Ship Providence, an open-air museum docked on the coast of Alexandria. Friday 9/10 through Sunday 9/19; Prices vary by event, buy tickets here.

Untold stories: Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away is coming to the Lincoln Memorial for a free one-night-only concert performance in honor of the September 11th attacks. Using a score of folk and rock songs, Come From Away tells the untold stories of 7,000 passengers who were stranded on September 11, 2001 and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them. Friday 9/10 at 6 PM; Free, learn more here.

Remembering 9/11: The National Museum of the United States Army partnered with Google Arts & Culture to curate a virtual exhibit to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Explore the personal accounts of soldiers affected by that tragic day through stories, art, and artifacts. You can view the exhibit here.

