Weddings

A Fall, Jewel-Toned Wedding in Virginia

Jillian and Justin's November wedding was full of gemstone-inspired color.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs by Astrid Photography

Jillian and Justin hit it off at U Street Music Hall, before a snowy first date turned into a four-year courtship. In 2019, they married in a colorful, jewel-tone-filled fall wedding at Great Marsh Estate. See the details of the jewel-toned wedding below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

 

81Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEvents146486120003-2
02Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486120006-2

01Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486090015-2
06Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486050005-2
04Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_PhotographyAP_01393
05Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486120010-2
12Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486090006-2
09Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486090001-2
10Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_PhotographyAP_01513
11Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_PhotographyAP_01532
76Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEvents146486040009-2
54Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_01413
13Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_PhotographyAP_01588
21Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography_U7A0329

The Couple

Jillian, an architect from Oakton, Virginia, and Justin, who works in construction and is from Leesburg, met by chance on “a random Wednesday night” in January 2014 at DC’s U Street Music Hall. Jillian first noticed Justin’s height, and caught a glimpse of his tattoos when he offered to buy her a drink. In exchange, she offered him a piece of Bubble Tape Bubble Gum, and her name in his phone remains, “Jillian Bubbletape.” A week later they met up for a first date in a snowstorm, walking to Northside Social for soup and coffee before taking a long walk outside.

14Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486070005-2
80Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEvents146486110014-2
55Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_01618
16Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_PhotographyAP_01723
15Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_PhotographyAP_01623
56Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_01642
07Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486120002-2
20Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_PhotographyAP_01765
60Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_02020
57Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_01769

The Proposal and a Jewel-Toned Wedding

The pair dated for four years, until Justin proposed at their home on Jillian’s birthday, when he presented her with a bunch of fake engagement rings tied to strings, with a challenge of finding the real one. On November 2, 2019, the couple tied the knot in front of 175 family and friends at Great Marsh Estate in Bealeton, Virginia.

The vibe they went for was “modern, simple elegance, with the focus on making sure everyone enjoyed themselves” and that they enjoyed themselves, too, they say. “They always tell you the day feels like a blur but I think we were really able to sit back and have a good time, thanks to our incredible team!” says Jillian. They chose a color palette of rich jewel tones, with emerald green at the forefront. Her favorite details were the flowers—specifically, the colors included in the florals—and the seating chart. His favorite part was the band.

 

79Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEvents146486100003-2
77Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEvents146486070014-2
31Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486070012-2
24Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography28Great_Marsh_Estate_Wedding_Astrid_Photography146486100007-2
29Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486100011-2
26Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486100015-2
30Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_PhotographyAP_02282
23Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486070008-2
27Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486070009-2
32Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486130001-2

 

64Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_02382
65Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_02416

45Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486130013-2
47Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486130015-2
48Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486030005-2
46Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486030009-2
37Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486060015-2
38Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography43Great_Marsh_Estate_Wedding_Astrid_Photography146486130008-2
39Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_PhotographyAP_01817
52Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486060009-2
49Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486030002-2
40Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486020004-2
42Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486130009-2
43Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography_U7A0687
33Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486010009-2
34Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486010011-2
35Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486020014-2
36Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486060006-2

The Menu and Favors

The farm-to-table menu included a charcuterie table at cocktail hour, and wagyu prime rib and salmon for the main course. For dessert, a cake layered with carrot cake and almond cake with fig compote. The signature cocktail was a “fall paloma,” made of blood orange, grapefruit, lime, and pomegranate juices, with blanco tequila, soda, and salt. The newlyweds didn’t have dedicated favors, but they did set out matchbooks for guests to take, and say they still use the leftovers to this day.

58Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEvents_U7A0292
50Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_PhotographyAP_02662
51Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_Photography146486080007-2
68Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_02616
67Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_02580
69Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_02636
75Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_03006
72Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_02807
73Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEvents_U7A1065
74Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEventsAP_02824
53Great_Marsh_Estates_Wedding_Anne_Kelley_Events_Astrid_PhotographyAP_02559
71Great_Marsh_Estate_Jillian_Justin_Wedding_AstridPhotography_AnneKelleyEvents_U7A0974

The Details

Photography: Astrid Photography | Venue: Great Marsh Estate | Event Planning & Design: Anne Kelley Events & Design | Florist: Toulies en Fleur | Invitations: Creative Parties Ltd | Catering: Blue Water Kitchen | Cake: Scout’s Bakeshop via Bluewater Kitchen | Hair and Makeup: Hair and Makeup by Claudine | Bride’s Attire: Lela Rose | Groom and Groomsmen’s Attire: J. Hilburn | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Dessy | Music: Gentlemen and Their Lady,  East Coast Entertainment | Rentals: Party Rentals Ltd | Transportation: Fleet Transportation | Calligraphy and Signs: Pretty Mail Calligraphy

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day