Smithsonian modern art museum the Hirshhorn is undergoing renovations, and its newest art installation, from New-York based Swiss artist Nicolas Party, covers the building’s entire exterior. Titled Draw the Curtain, the piece is a pastel painting that’s been transferred to scrim, a strong fabric, then draped over the cylindrical museum’s scaffolding. The museum—which remains open—will keep the installation up until next spring. Our photographer Evy Mages checked it out last night.

