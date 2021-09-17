This House for Sale in a DC Suburb Comes With $250 of Free Tacos

Real estate and tacos—that’s what Brittany Camacho does.

“Anyone who knows me knows that my greatest love is tacos. Specifically, Chipotle,” says the Northern Virginia agent. “I love tacos and I love selling houses.”

Camacho has long toyed with the idea of merging her two passions, and on Thursday, she finally did it, erecting a custom sign in front of her new listing in Vienna that promises: $250 in FREE TACOS with PURCHASE OF THIS HOME!

A neighbor posted a photo of the sign to the Vienna Foodies group on Facebook, where it’s been liked hundreds of times. Camacho says she never expected this level of attention. Her seller is a friend who knows all about her taco-obsession, so, says Camacho, “I just thought it would be funny.”

But it might be good strategy, too. Camacho says she’s found the market to be more fickle these days (unlike last spring when “you could put a bag of rocks on and ask $1 million”), so she told her client to expect one to three buyers to come through within the first day. Instead, the three-bedroom house has had more than 20 showings in 24 hours. The place is light and bright, well staged, and listed at the affordable-for-DC price of $775,000. So it’s hard to know how much credit to give the tacos. Still, Camacho is also planning to use the taco sign at her upcoming listing in Ashburn, slated to hit the market next Wednesday.

And regardless of whether the gimmick actually lures a buyer, she says she’s come to realize there’s another reason to use it: “I’m getting all these suggestions on which tacos to buy to support the local community.” Rather than give away a $250 Chipotle gift card as she originally intended, Camacho now plans to buy gift cards from several local restaurants, including Mama Tigre, El Sol, and Anita’s. Plus, she says, if the buyer is new to Washington, the free tacos will give them an excuse to try some new spots.

Here’s a look inside the house that comes with the tacos.

