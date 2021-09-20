Located in the heart of Columbia Height this incomparable, two bedroom, two bath, architectural masterpiece offers the famed Washington D.C. elegant exterior and a stunning design within. A picturesque porch draws guests in and offers shaded seating to enjoy the outdoors.

Upon entering the foyer hall with Schumacher metallic grasscloth and gorgeous hardwood flooring, you will find the sensational gourmet kitchen with coffered ceiling that is sure to please your inner chef & hostess heart. The kitchen has all the upgrades and most desired features- stainless steel appliances, gas range & stove, Dacor 6-burner 36″ range, inlaid Decora cabinetry with Italian marble countertops, and Carrara marble backsplash-just to name a few!

The residence continues to impress in the living room with a Calacatta marble wrapped gas fireplace, a ceiling mounted speaker system, and a wall feature with moldings & mirror inlays with decorative lighting that is truly one-of-a-kind. The primary suite offers a relaxing, upscale retreat: a Cerused oak media center with storage and fully retractable doors, a designer Italian closet system in Cerused oak with full height glass doors, LED illuminated clothing bars, mirrored finishing station, double vanity with Italian Carrera marble, modern soaking tub, and solid wood estate shutters for privacy.

An additional bedroom, bath, and outdoor terrace complete the offering. This spectacular sanctuary is steps away from shopping, dining, and the Columbia Heights metro. Personal residence of award winning interior designer, Myron Wolman.

1343 Kenyon St Suite 2, Washington, DC from Cassa Films on Vimeo.

Contact:

Cara Pearlman

Cara@compass.com

202-641-3008