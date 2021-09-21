Food

PHOTOS: The 2021 RAMMY Restaurant Awards Gala

A night celebrating the resilience of Washington's hospitality industry.

Written by
| Published on
Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington President & CEO Kathy Hollinger (second from left) with Ben's Chili Bowl's Sonya Ali, Virginia Ali, and Kamal Ali. Photography by Daniel Swartz
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

The winners at the 39th Annual RAMMY Awards might have gone home with crystal keepsakes, but everyone left with smiles under their masks. After 2020’s virtual awards ceremony, it was a celebratory mood for the hospitality industry as they donned their finest outfits once more for the black tie affair at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This year’s restaurateur and star chef-studded gala celebrated success stories of the past year, community efforts, and the resilience of Washington’s hospitality industry.

Call Your Mother Executive Chef and Co-Owner Daniela Moreira accepted the restaurant’s win for “Stellar Brunches at Home”.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the crowd of restaurant industry professionals and reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to safely reopening the city.
Pizza Paradiso took home a 2021 Honorary Milestone RAMMY Award for its 30 years in business, along with a “Good Neighbor Award”. Chef and owner Ruth Gresser is pictured center.
Peruvian Brothers owners Giuseppe & Mario Lanzone helped dish out authentic Peruvian empanadas and alfajores at National Landing’s destination suite.
Place settings per table were reduced to maximize distances between guests while dining.
The Four Seasons team was a finalist for “Stellar Brunches at Home” for its Seasons restaurant.
Capo Delicatessen’s Rohit Malhotra and Natalie Flynn. Malhotra’s ‘Fauci Pouchy’ secured Capo a finalist nod in the “Coolest Cocktails and Beverages To-Go” category.
DC-themed tabletop decorations.
Romie and chef Nick Stefanelli. Stefanelli’s Officina was a finalist for “Most Impressive Pivot to Provisions or Market”.
Maxwell Park Proprietor Brent Kroll and Executive Chef Masako Morishita.
The Washington Convention Center served as the backdrop for the evening.
Allison Drewno, Chef Jamie Leeds, Chef Scott Drewno, and Tina McDaniel Leeds.
Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s Kathy Hollinger addresses the room.
The team from Duke’s Grocery.
UberEats hosted a lounge this year in a sign of the importance of delivery services to the restaurant industry in today’s market.
Serenata’s Daniella Senior and Maru Valdes. The cocktail bar inside La Cosecha Market was a finalist for “Coolest Cocktails and Beverages To-Go”.
Real.Fun.DC.’s Tommy McFly and Kelly Collis helped co-emcee this year’s awards program.
The Martin’s Tavern team.
Seda Nak and Chef Erik Bruner-Yang, who won a “Good Neighbor Award” for his “Power of 10” restaurant relief initiative.

 

 

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Dan Swartz
Dan Swartz

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day