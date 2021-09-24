Where to Find Cozy Fall Coffee Drinks Around DC

The Coffee Bar

1201 S St., NW

A popular cardamom latte—made with house-made cardamom syrup and dashes of ground spice—is finally back on the menu at this Shaw spot ($5).

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St., SW; 1405 T St., NW; 7993 Tuckerman Ln., Potomac; 2920 District Ave., #180, Fairfax

The local Cuban cafe chain is serving two special lattes this fall inspired by tres leches (milk cake) and dulce flan desserts. The former espresso drink is topped with a cold tres leches foam, while the flan is a mix of espresso and caramel-like dulce de leche milk. Both drinks start at $4.85 (available through November).

Commonwealth Joe

520 12th St. South, #150, Arlington

This Arlington spot has four tasty fall-inspired beverages on the menu. The popular “pumpkin cookie butter latte” returns. Patrons can also sip an Autumn latte—a blend of hazelnut, caramel, and cinnamon—topped with house-made chocolate and whipped cream. Or opt for traditional seasonal flavors with the pumpkin spice oat cold brew latte, which is exactly how it sounds. Drinks range from $4.20 to $7.45.

Compass Coffee

More than 10 area locations

Local roaster Compass is going all-in on maple flavors at its many DC-area shops with a maple Vienna, maple latte, and maple cold brew. And no autumnal trio would be complete without PSL, also available in the $5 range.

Culture Coffee Too

300 Riggs Rd., NE

The Riggs Park coffee shop has two fall offerings: a raspberry mocha ($4.90 or $5.15) and a booze-infused brandy pumpkin spice latte ($12.50), which is made with a shot of brandy, espresso, milk, and pumpkin spice syrup.

Foxtrot

650 Massachusetts Ave., NW & 1267 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Georgetown and Mt. Vernon locations of this burgeoning artisan market/cafe chain are serving up warm drinks for the cold weather. A decadent pumpkin pie latte is made with espresso from Vigilante Coffee and a swirl of pumpkin pie sauce, and topped with cookie butter-flavored whipped cream and graham crackers. The caramel apple latte features a tart apple syrup and sweet-spiced caramel. All drinks can also be made hot or iced, and the prices start at $4 (available through Thanksgiving).

La Coop Coffee Company

5505 First St., NW

You won’t find any flavored syrups at this family-owned coffee shop, but they do make their own milk blends. Try the pumpkin milk latte, which is made with a blend of pumpkin-esque fall spices and a shot of espresso. Want it sweeter? Ask for marshmallow drizzle on top. The latte starts at $4.85 and will be available through November.

Little Red Fox

5035 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Upper Northwest market and coffee shop is serving a cozy “sweater weather” concoction this fall. The $5.50 latte comes with house-made bourbon-cardamom syrup and a dash of cinnamon and vanilla. Customize your drink with whole, oat, or almond milk.

Qualia Coffee

3917 Georgia Ave., NW & Eckington Pl. and Harry Thomas Way, NE

Though it’s a year-round menu item, the local coffee roaster serves a “mysore spice au lait” that is perfect for the fall season. The pour-over coffee boasts an Indian spice blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and clove mixed with coffee grounds. It’s topped with steamed milk for a creamy finish.

RAKO

2016 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Woman-owned Virginia roaster Rako just opened its first cafe in Clarendon with creative sips like a baklava latte, which is made with cinnamon, cardamom, and clove-infused honey syrup. Tea drinkers can try a star anise or masala-infused chai, garnished with nutmeg and star anise. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the a volcanic black salt vanilla latte or the ginger rosemary latte garnished with fresh herbs.

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

LeDroit Park’s all-day cafe has three autumnal drinks on the menu made with Counter Culture coffee, all for $5.50. Cool off with a salted vanilla cream cold brew or a star anise “espressoda” made with orange cream, espresso, and sparkling water with syrup and orange whipped cream. Another fun treat: a cardamon-lemon iced latte with toasted cardamom and lemon zest.

Sweet Science Coffee

35 N St., NE & 2507 Franklin Rd., Arlington

The team at this NoMa spot concocted three drinks for the fall: a burnt caramel spiced cake latte, a Chestnut-infused Cappuccino with cardamom, and a spiced cold brew with cream (all are around $6). All are all available to order through mid-December.

Swing’s

640 14th St., NW; 1702 G St., NW; 501 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria

Sip on a spiced fall latte featuring a house-made syrup with nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon sticks, allspice berries, black peppercorn, and twirls of orange peel. The $6 latte will be available from September 30 through mid-December.

Tryst Trading Company

2459 18th St., NW; 2331 Calvert St., NW ; 3415 11th St., NW

Sister spots Tryst, OpenCity, and The Coupe have two new seasonal drinks on the menu, plus two customer favorites from previous years. A new brown sugar apple pie latte is made with almond milk and a house-made syrup, and topped with cinnamon. Tea drinkers can try a smoky rooibos latte with steamed almond milk. Coming back to the menu: a fall spiced latte and bourbon chai (all are available on October 1).

The Wydown

600-B H St., NE; 1924 14th St., NW

These family-run coffee shops make a tasty cinnamon-oat latte with espresso and oat milk, and pumpkin spice latte with house-made pumpkin syrup. Both drinks will run through the end of the year.

Vigilante Coffee Company

4327 Gallatin St., Hyattsville; 8200 Baltimore Ave., College Park

The maple spice latte is back at the local roaster. The $6 drink is made with espresso, milk, maple syrup, and topped with pumpkin pie spice. It even comes with a mini biscoff cookie served on the side.