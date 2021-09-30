11 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Dog park/bar Bark Social (935 Prose St., North Bethesda) is hosting its first concert today, September 30. Local indie band Pressing Strings will perform at 7 PM. Each $20 ticket includes one doggy day pass, and Frankly vodka drinks will be discounted.

The first PRIDEtoberfest event is today, September 30. From 4 to 11 PM, stop by Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE) for giveaways, drag performances, a DJ party, LGBTQ vendor pop-ups, games, and more.

There are a few days left in Chiko’s weeklong celebration of crab. Today’s special is a spicy crab and chewy rice cake stirfry with zucchini; the featured dish on Sunday, October 3 is Maryland crab fried rice with wok-roasted corn and XO paste. The menu items range from $11 to $18, and are available at all three locations of the Chinese/Korean fast-casual spots.

Taqueria Las Gemelas (La Cosecha, 1280 Fourth St., NE) is partnering with Vermont distillery Barr Hill to plant a bee habitat. Through Sunday, October 3, order a frozen Bee’s Knees cocktail—made with gin, lemon, honey, passionfruit, and a hint of fresno chili—then share a photo of it on social media; Barr Hill will plant 10 square feet of bee habitat per post.

Tomorrow it’s officially October, which means there are a ton of Oktoberfest events this weekend. Check out all the themed happenings around the city, including a Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash at the Wharf, performances by the Queen of Oktoberfest, and, of course, German beer specials.

Ice Cream Jubilee is rolling out its fall flavors on Friday, October 1. Stop in to any of the area locations (301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW;4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) to taste apple-butter/ oatmeal cookie, maple/rye/pecan, and pumpkin/honeycomb scoops.

World Sake Day is Friday, October 1, and Shaw cocktail spot Morris American Bar (1020 Seventh St., NW) is celebrating with $8 specialty drinks. The cocktails will be made with Smoothsail, a brand of sparkling sake. One mixes it with tequila, lime, ginger, and blackberry, and another pairs it with peach and rosemary.

Bethesda hot dog spot/beer garden Dog Haus (7904 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda) is celebrating World Vegetarian Day with $5 plant-based items on Friday, October 1. A selection of Impossible and Beyond products are available for in-person dining or to-go.

The open-air French Market (Wisconsin Ave., NW, between O St. and Reservoir Rd.) is back in Georgetown this weekend. More than 25 local boutiques, antique shops, restaurants, salons, and galleries are offering a variety of discounts, and neighborhood restaurants will serve French foods. The market is open from 10 AM to 5 PM on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2, when there will be music, a mime, and a caricature artist. On Sunday, October 3, market hours are noon to 5 PM.

CityCenterDC Italian destination Centrolina (974 Palmer Alley, NW) is serving a $45 three-course brunch on Saturday, October 2 from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM during the Women’s March. The menu features green salad, homemade gnocchi with pomodoro and pesto, and vanilla panna cotta with roasted apples. The restaurant will donate 25 percent of the day’s proceeds to the Arlington Soccer Association’s Rosemary Storey Memorial Fund, which was created to honor chef/owner Amy Brandwein’s mother.

Park View Georgian restaurant Tabla (3227 Georgia Ave., NW) is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Saturday, October 2. Stop by for mini bites of popular dishes from 10 AM to 3 PM, and taste your way around Georgian wine stations from noon to 3 PM.