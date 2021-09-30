From Rap to Off-Broadway, a Look at Clinton-Lewinsky in Pop Culture

Impeachment: American Crime Story is the latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series, this time dramatizing the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky affair. Here’s a look at how some key players have been depicted elsewhere.
|
IN ACS
|
ON SNL
|
ALSO PORTRAYED BY
|
RAP REFERENCE
|
BILL CLINTON
|Clive Owen
The British actor isn’t exactly the spitting image of Clinton, but he does project the right sort of slippery charm.
|Darrell Hammond
With his vocal-fry drawl and lusty demeanor, Hammond nailed something essentially Clintonian.
|John Travolta in Primary Colors
Joe Klein used the name “Jack Stanton” in this roman à clef turned movie, but there was no doubt who the model was.
|“Bitch Im Bill Clinton,” Lil B
The Bay Area emcee declares, “I’m Bill Clinton,” sleeping with “all these women” (though he puts it more colorfully).
|
HILLARY CLINTON
|Edie Falco
After playing the wife of a charismatic philanderer for six seasons on The Sopranos, she seems well prepped for this role.
|Kate McKinnon
There have been plenty of SNL impressions (including by Amy Poehler) but McKinnon singing “Hallelujah” right after Clinton’s loss to Trump sticks with us.
|Shuga Cain on RuPaul’s Drag Race
In a musical number inspired by Grease and Trump-era politics, the drag performer donned a leather jacket to play a hog-riding Hillary.
|“Lollipop,” Lil Wayne
Weezy uses “Hillary Rodham” to make a dirty pun.
|
MONICA LEWINSKY
|Beanie Feldstein
An actress known for roles in the films Lady Bird and Booksmart plays the White House’s most famous intern.
|Molly Shannon
Shannon’s cackly impression was kind of mean—something she later said she had misgivings about.
|Lewinsky in Mr. Personality
Lewinsky hosted this short-lived 2003 dating show, offering a winking reality-TV version of herself.
|“Partition,” Beyoncé
“Monica Lewinsky’d” is used as a sex-related synonym. Lewinsky later said that Beyoncé should have said “Bill Clinton’d” instead.
|
LINDA TRIPP
|Sarah Paulson
Paulson won an Emmy for her work in the first season of American Crime Story, playing O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark.
|John Goodman
His drag impersonation was funny but also blatantly cruel.
|Judy Gold in Clinton the Musical
The Washington Post called her Tripp take in this off-Broadway satirical show “devilishly enjoyable.”
|“Linda Tripp,” Company Flow
This diss track is so named because it incorporates a secret recording of a call, à la Tripp’s tape of Lewinsky.
Photographs from ACS by Kurt Iswarienko/FX.
This article appears in the October 2021 issue of Washingtonian.